La Jornada – Suspended Corregidora; prohibit attendance of visiting ‘bars’

All activities related to soccer are suspended at the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro and bars or visiting animation groups will be prohibited from attending matches, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, reported today.

One day after the outbreak of violence that left dozens of injured and brutal images inside Corregidora and its surroundings, Arriola offered a press conference in Querétaro about the aftermath of the events.

He confirmed that there are 26 people injured, two of them in serious condition and awaiting their evolution. He insisted that there is no evidence of deaths for now.

He also pointed out that this Tuesday there will be an assembly of the owners of the teams, which will adopt measures to prevent acts like the one on Saturday from being repeated during the match between Querétaro and Atlas.

Arriola reported that the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation began the process to determine the scope and sanctions that will be applied, in addition to the fact that his folder will be open to collaborate with the state prosecutor’s office and determine the necessary criminal claims.

Regarding the possibility of disaffiliating the Querétaro club, Arriola said that it is one of several options that have been analyzed.

“It’s not an ordinary situation,” Arriola said; “We disapprove and are outraged by all the events of yesterday. This process is already open in the Disciplinary Commission where the parties involved intervene. A decision will be made soon.”

Gabirel Solares, president of the Querétaro club, assured that all the animation groups will disappear and that the security deployment of the game on Saturday complied with the demands of the state, municipal and federal authorities.