La Jornada – The exploitation of lithium was reserved for the nation

Mexico City. In just two hours and 15 minutes, and in the absence of the opposition that left the session hall, the Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday with 298 votes in favor the reform of the mining law, which declares lithium as public utility and reserves it for the Mexican State its exploration, exploitation, benefit and exploitation.

“It is the new white gold, it had to be shielded”, defined the Morena coordinator, Ignacio Mier, in the session where the legislative majority rushed the reform, by waiving all parliamentary procedures for the initiative that the chamber received just on Sunday from of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The approval of the reform was given with the votes of Morena and her allies, as well as 24 of the 25 members of the Citizen Movement (MC), since the deputy María Elena Limón abstained. From outside the room and through their mobile phones, another 196 legislators from the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties voted abstention.

This Monday’s session began at 2:10 p.m., with the announcement of the board of directors regarding the reception of the proposal and, with the votes of Morena and her allies, it was decided to consider its discussion as an urgent resolution.

The benches that make up the Va por México alliance (PAN, PRI and PRD) alleged a albazo legislature and decided to leave. With this they facilitated the discourse in favor of no more concessions for the exploitation of lithium.

During the session, the deputies Cecilia Márquez, María del Rosario Reyes and Hamlet García approached the empty seats of the opposition and there they unfurled a banner with a legend that played with the initials of the President and a possible name of the company that will administer the lithium: “AMLITIUM. Mexican Lithium Agency”.

In the particular discussion, only one reservation was admitted, from deputies from Morena, so that, in addition to the exploration, exploitation and use of lithium, the benefit of the mineral would be added.

The initiative initially considered the protection of indigenous peoples during the processes of exploration, exploitation and use of lithium and its value chains as a duty of the State. The text was changed so that, instead of native peoples, indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities are defined.

Likewise, the presidential project provided for strategic minerals to be declared as such by the federal government, and was modified to be declared by the Mexican State.

With the reform to the mining law – which was sent to the Senate for discussion and approval – lithium is declared to be of public utility, so that, as of its entry into force, no concessions, licenses, contracts, permits, etc. will be granted. assignments or authorizations in the matter.

In addition, it foresees that those in which there are lithium deposits will be considered mining reserve areas.

“It is recognized that lithium is the heritage of the nation and its exploration, exploitation, benefit and use is reserved in favor of the people of Mexico,” defines the change.

To manage and control the economic value chains of lithium on behalf of the State, the federal government will create a public body and it is expected that, for the location and recognition of the geological areas in which there are probable reserves of the mineral, it will be assisted by the Mexican Geological Service.

In the gallery, Rosalinda Domínguez Flores (Morena) highlighted the impact of the reform: “How could we leave one of the most important minerals for the world of the 21st century in the hands of foreign private companies? Allowing it would be a serious mistake and a high treason against Mexico. The lithium that is obtained from Mexican lands must be for the well-being of the people of Mexico.”

He stated that the current government has very well identified that lithium is essential for the future of electric power and that is why it considered it strategic in the initiative, which was rejected on Sunday by the opposition vote against.

“It is not only essential for the electrical industry, for others it is highly profitable. Because it is necessary for the development of cutting-edge technology and because a large part of the viability of the sovereign energy transition will be achieved thanks to lithium, ”he explained.

Also, the deputy coordinator of the caucus, Leonel Godoy Rangel, called for charging the PAN in this year’s elections, in 2023 and, especially in 2024, the vote against the electricity reform. “What they pay for having turned their backs on the people of Mexico!” He exclaimed.