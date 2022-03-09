La Jornada – The US asks Venezuela for oil in exchange for relaxing sanctions

Washington. US officials in talks with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro have demanded that at least part of the oil exports that could be authorized as exemption from sanctions on the OPEC partner country be sent to the United States, two sources close to the matter said.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday banned US imports of Russian oil in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, increasing economic pressure on a key ally of Venezuela.

US diplomats have worked to find energy supplies around the world that can help offset disruption to Russian oil and gas exports caused by sanctions or war.

US officials met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas on Saturday for the first bilateral talks in years.

Venezuela has been under US oil sanctions since 2019 and could now resume routes for its crude if those restrictions were lifted.

The requirement to ship Venezuelan barrels to the United States could primarily benefit Chevron Corp, which is seeking a green light from Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA and the US Treasury Department to collect outstanding debt by trading Venezuelan oil through a renewed license, according to sources.

Chevron’s license to operate in Venezuela, which was granted in 2019 when Washington imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan oil trade to pressure Maduro, is due to expire in June.

The company has repeatedly requested that the terms of the permit be adjusted to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in outstanding debt and dividends from its joint ventures with PDVSA.

During Saturday’s meeting, little progress was made after the parties presented “maximalist” demands, including the main ones that opposition leader Juan Guaidó has put on the table in previous talks: free and transparent presidential elections, and the release of all political prisoners. Maduro requested the lifting of all sanctions.

But at this meeting, the first high-level bilateral talks in years, more practical immediate steps for the oil sector were discussed.

Among those measures are: allowing Venezuelan oil to return to consumer markets affected by Russian supply interruptions, creating a temporary alternative so that PDVSA can use the SWIFT system for international bank transfers and the release of at least two of nine US prisoners. .

The US State Department and PDVSA did not respond to requests for comment. Chevron did not immediately comment.

Chevron Corp, the last US oil producer still operating in Venezuela, could be the first beneficiary if a deal is struck with the Maduro administration. Chevron has been banned from shipping Venezuelan oil from its joint ventures since 2020 and has pushed to overturn the ban.

The meeting sparked strong reactions in the US Congress, where New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez and other US lawmakers criticized the rapprochement with Maduro, who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses.

The meeting between US and Venezuelan officials comes as Caracas’ financial lifeline in Russia is wearing thin under sanctions on Moscow, especially hitting Venezuelan accounts in Russian banks that have been blacklisted by Washington.

Oil prices rose another 5% on Tuesday after the United States banned Russian oil imports, which averaged 670,000 barrels a day in 2021, and Britain said it will phase them out by the end of the year.

Venezuela, whose state-owned company was barely able to stop its exports from free-falling to an average of 636,000 bpd last year, has said it can boost production and exports, but analysts believe there is little room for further increases without a massive injection of capital.

However, many refiners on the US Gulf Coast that were importing Russian barrels could potentially resume processing Venezuelan heavy crudes and fuels, among their preferred feedstocks for specialized units.

Before the sanctions, Valero Energy, Citgo Petroleum, PBF Energy and Chevron were among the top US buyers of Venezuelan oil.