La Jornada – With a strong presence of Mexicans, San Diego Comic-Con will begin tomorrow

Mexico City. The 2022 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, one of the largest events in the world dedicated to celebrating and promoting graphic narrative and pop culture in general, begins tomorrow and returns in person after being offered only on social networks at 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the hundreds of activities that will be offered, there will be conferences coordinated by the cartoonist Adalisa Zárate, in which Mexican comic creators will talk about various topics.

Tomorrow, Adalisa will give the talk Mexican manga style, together with Fers Sánchez, creator of the comic soulkeepers, as well as Liz Huerta, illustrator and cosplayer (artist who characterizes himself as comic, film and television characters). They will talk about the way in which the Japanese style of drawing has influenced the national graphic narrative.

The conversation will be presented on Friday Two of three falls: Comics and wrestling, about the influence of the pankration in Mexican comics. Raúl Valdés, cartoonist of the American publishers Marvel and DC, will participate, in addition to the comics with adventures of the gladiator Canek Jr. The Wrestler, who wears the cloak of mayan prince, will be present at the conversation, as well as the writer Alberto Chimal, who wrote the script for Funeral, story illustrated by Valdés included in the anthology Batman: The World, published last September, which includes narratives featuring Bat-Man on adventures around the globe.

the power of fiction

Zárate and Valdés will be at the conference on Saturday Bringing Latin America north through pop culture, along with Erasmo Rodríguez, plastimonero –maker of comics made with plasticine dolls– collaborator of the magazine The chamuco. Scriptwriter Mitch Hyman will also participate, who made the comic together with Adalisa Chavela, chocolate and chuthulu, set in the 1940s and in which the singer Chavela Vargas runs adventures among Nazis, car chases, ghosts, archetypal gods “and a sweet and bitter romance,” according to the author.

The objective of this talk is, according to the description offered on the official Comic-Con page, to demonstrate that “it is possible to get closer to each other through the power of fiction”.

Also on Saturday, Zárate will offer the talk From English to Spanish, translating the hobby, around the challenges of translating comics originally written in English and Japanese into our language.

San Diego Comic-Con has been a showcase for film and television productions for more than 30 years. On Saturday, the long-awaited presentation of the film will take place with actors from the famous manga (Japanese-style cartoon) and cartoon series. Knights of the Zodiac, made by Sony Pictures.

Although the communication consortiums Disney, Netflix and Paramount, among others, will attend, the great absentee will be Warner, who during the confinement due to covid-19 developed between 2020 and 2021 his own meeting on the Internet, the DC Fandome, in which he gives know their film and television productions.

Nor are big announcements expected from Disney, which will apparently show its most important products next September, during its D23 convention.

Disney, with its Marvel superheroes, will also expose its upcoming releases to fans.

tears and joys

“I think it will be like Comic-Con 2019,” said David Glanzer, head of communications for the event, although participants dressed as hobbits, dragons or princesses will have to wear masks.

“We held on and now we’re back. Perhaps there will be tears of joy. It’s very exciting,” Glanzer added in an interview with AFP.

In addition to 135,000 fans, the science fiction, comics and fantasy extravaganza attracts the biggest Hollywood studios and their stars to unveil the projects that are about to come out of the oven.

This year’s announcements start with Dungeons and Dragons.

The most expensive film adaptation of the most famous role-playing game in the world will be released in March 2023 with the participation of stars such as Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and the former heartthrob of Bridgerton, Rege-Jean Page.

The headlines of the week, however, may be dominated by the two new television series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, from Amazon Prime, and dragon house, from HBO.

the rings of power is Amazon’s ambitious saga that arrives in the universe of JRR Tolkien’s books long before the events depicted in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy.

The next day HBO will reveal dragon house, the first series derived from Game of Thrones, based on the fictional world of Westeros, created by George RR Martin.

Martin has avoided talking about a rivalry between these megafranchises. “I want both shows to reach audiences who appreciate them and to be quality television. A great fantasy”, he has said.

“The more successes in the fantasy genre we have, the more fantasy we will have in the future,” he wrote in a blog.

HBO hopes this prequel will match the enormous popularity of the original series that for eight seasons became a pop culture trademark, with fans flocking to watch the episodes, and earning countless imitations as well as 59 Emmy Awards, a record for a drama. of TV.