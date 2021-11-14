LA JUVE LOOKS FOR GOALS, TWO CANDIDATES

The numbers are clear, this Juventus needs many things and above all goals. Massimiliano Allegri has lost the main striker of world football and must find sufficient solutions to make a department that cannot maintain this average score more competitive.

The bianconeri are looking for reinforcements on the market, but not only that, even at home there are solutions with two candidates who are working hard at Continassa to propose their candidacy from the beginning or to the game in progress for the next challenges. In particular, yesterday morning there was a friendly match in mixed ranks with the Under 23 and Under 19 players, together with the amateur team La Pianese, militant in Piedmontese Excellence.

Eleven goals scored by the bianconeri: four-of-a-kind by Kean, hat-trick for Kaio Jorge, double by Zuelli and goals by Arthur and Compagnon.

ON THE SHIELDS – seven goals scored by the two backup strikers, but perhaps not for long, the 2000 class Kean and the 2002 Kaio Jorge both hungry for goals, both with the desire to enter and make a contribution to a department that absolutely needs it .

APPLICATION – Moise Kean is a candidate for the match in Rome with Lazio. The former PSG striker, who returned to Turin has not yet achieved continuity even if in the end he scored two goals proving to be decisive. Perccato for that clumsy intervention of Naples, otherwise his start of the season would have been enough. The feeling is that the work at Continassa in recent weeks can bring him a starting shirt in Rome with Lazio in a match that will be more than fundamental for Juventus’ season. The absence of Kean in the last few games was a serious loss, preventing Allegri from having an alternative to the dull Morata of recent times.

Finally, the contribution of Kaio Jorge should not be underestimated, who entered as a lucky charm with Turin, Fiorentina and Sassuolo, with two victories and a draw that could have been another with more luck.

