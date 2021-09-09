La La Land: Emma Watson gave up the role then went to Emma Stone

Emma Watson turned down the part of Mia Dolan in La La Land due to filming for another film and the role later passed to Emma Stone.

Emma Watson she was forced to turn down the role of Mia Dolan, star of La La Land, later entrusted to Emma Stone, due to scheduling conflicts with Beauty and the Beast. Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, turned down the lead role of Beauty and the Beast in order to play in this film.

La La Land: Emma Stone on the set of the film

Both films were hugely successful musicals but according to some anonymous rumors Watson regretted having discarded the part of Mia. Ironically, Stone would later abandon the role of Meg March in Little Women due to scheduling conflicts with the promotion of her film, The Favorite, and Watson was cast to replace her in the part.

The male lead role, on the other hand, was offered to Miles Teller by Damien Chazelle, director of the film, during the filming of Whiplash but later Chazelle felt that Teller was no longer “creatively right for the projectAccording to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor was excluded from the project due to the compensation requested, considered too high: equal to about 4 million dollars, but Teller later denied this claim.

La La Land: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a moment of the film

La La Land received 14 2017 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Original Screenplay, Best Score, two nominations in the Best Original Song category and others to technical awards, equaling James Cameron’s Titanic record.