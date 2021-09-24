La La Land, Ryan Gosling learned to play so quickly that John Legend was the envy of

It’s always the little details that make the difference: La La Land, for example, it would have been a great movie anyway, but do you want to have a Ryan Gosling capable of playing the pieces of the soundtrack himself rather than the usual playback? According to the news, the actor really worked hard for the role of Seb.

According to what was told by the composer Justin Hurwitz, in fact, all pieces for piano part of the soundtrack of Damien Chazelle’s film were recorded by pianist Randy Kerber during the pre-production of La La Land.

Gosling he was therefore able to study them during the intensive piano course that he took in the months prior to the start of shooting, but the results even went beyond the rosiest expectations: the actor in fact spent two hours a day for six days a week studying plan starting practically from scratch, being able to perform perfectly on the first day on the set all parts played without having to resort to CGI.

Loading... Advertisements

A truly incredible milestone that achieved by Gosling, as evidenced by the reaction of John Legend: it seems that the well-known singer, returning from quite a few years of studying the instrument, has admitted to having tried well more than a touch of envy for the speed of learning of the Drive star. What can I say, in short? Congratulations, Ryan! To find out more, in the meantime, here you can find our review of La La Land.