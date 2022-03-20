‘La La Land’ will be screened in a London cinema with a full orchestra

La La Land hits the big screen once again in London, along with a full orchestra to accompany it.

The film will be screened at London’s Event Apollo on December 17 and, according to a press release, will be “accompanied by a full orchestra performing its dazzling score live.” Tickets for the event are available here.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land told the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet. Set in present day Los Angeles, the musical explored the joy and pain that comes with characters chasing their dreams.

The film was nominated for 14 awards at the 89th Academy Awards and won six, including best director, best actress, best original song for “City Of Stars” and best original score.

Stone also won the BAFTA for Best Actress for her role in La La Land. At the ceremony, she used her acceptance speech to call for unity.

“I don’t know if you realize this, but right now this country and the United States and the world seem to be going through a bit of a time and in a time that’s so divisive, I think it’s really special that we’ve all been able to come together this thanks to BAFTAs to celebrate the positive,” he said.

“I feel like words escape me, the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people feel a little less alone.

“I am very grateful to be in this room and thank you very much for this [premio]. It’s a great honor”.

In a five-star review of the film, NME said, “As lovers, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are a dream. Their chemistry is such that it begins to seem almost intrusive to watch them tap dance their way through blossoming love and over their heads. rockier patches.

“Even when it’s sad, the set is so cheery it should be prescribed on the NHS for the sake of the national mood.”