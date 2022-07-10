“LA Lakers: The Legacy”: The Basketball Franchise’s Rise to Success in an Upcoming Docuseries

When charismatic real estate mogul Dr. Jerry Buss bought the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, no one could have predicted how much success was to come. (Star Plus)

LA Lakers: The Legacy (Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers) is an upcoming documentary series that explores the history of one of the greatest teams in basketball history. As revealed by a preview shared by Star+the title has the participation of outstanding personalities of this sport such as Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jeanie Buss, Rob Lowe Y Lebron James. What catapulted the Lakers to currently have a remarkable trajectory?

“When charismatic real estate mogul Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, no one could have predicted how much success was to come. Launching the ‘Showtime’ era in 1979, the notorious Los Angeles playboy pioneered the basketball business. He raised the price of floor seats, featured dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood,” the official synopsis states.

The production will follow the club of the Lakers and its players through the years, from their first rise to victory to establishing themselves as a successful franchise in the sports industry , as well as dealing with issues related to family, business and power, “and how all three should be used to achieve greatness.” Basketball players, coaches and executives review the last 40 years of history in which they have won 11 titles within the NBA.

To date, this sports empire is valued at five billion dollars, but not all that glitters is gold. LA Lakers: The Legacy it will also deepen enmities within the team, illnesses as synonymous with the end of a career (see the retirement of Magic Mike after testing positive HIV in 1991) and other obstacles that many were unable to overcome on the playing field. In addition, he will delve into the disputes that have occurred within the same family led by Buss.

The 10-episode docuseries was directed and produced by Antoine Fuqa (The seven magnificents Y Training Day). It consists of original content developed for Huluplatform only available in the United States and a few other countries, but will reach Latin America through the catalog of Star+ . For now, it does not have an official release date and only a preview was released.

LA Lakers: The Legacy joins the productions for television showing interest in the popular team of the NBAafter what hbo max will launch the series Lakers: time to win. The latter mixes reality with fiction to narrate the events of “Showtime” in the 1980s and historical figures of American basketball were represented as magic johnson Y Kareem Abdul-Jabba.

