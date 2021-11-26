«La Lettura» is previewed in the App- Corriere.it

from Culture Editorial

In the new issue from Saturday 27 November digitally and from Sunday 28 on newsstands ten pages dedicated to Macbeth between Verdi and Shakespeare and the special on Più libri più gratuito

The new issue of «La Lettura», # 522, opens in the name of Shakespeare, from Saturday 27 November available as a preview in the App and from Sunday 28 on newsstands. Five pages are devoted to the tests of the Macbeth by Giuseppe Verdi – on 7 December the Teatro alla Scala season will open with a new production directed by maestro Riccardo Chailly, directed by Davide Livermore and a stellar cast: Anna Netrebko, Luca Salsi, Francesco Meli and Ildar Abdrazakov – which Helmut Failoni has followed over ten days, talking with the protagonists.



Always dedicated to Macbeth music is the article signed by Damiano Fedeli on the digitization work of the Casa Ricordi Archive, in which you can also find the first review of the Macbeth by Verdi, published by “La Gazzetta musica di Milano”. Among other insights related to Shakespeare, two articles on Joel Cohen’s film with Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth and the dialogue between Paolo Bertinetti and Massimiliano Civica on the mythical figures of the Bard.

Even the Theme of the Day, the digital-only extra newspaper of the App, on Saturday by Matteo Persivale, is on the other (unsuspected) «Macbeth».

In addition to the new issue and the Theme of the Day, the «la Lettura» App offers the entire archive of releases from 2011 to today. The price of the subscription to the App (available on the App Store and Google Play) is 3.99 euros per month or 39.99 per year, with a free week. For those who subscribe, all the contents of the App can also be reached from the desktop, starting from here. Furthermore, the subscription can be given as a gift from this page or by purchasing a Librerie.coop Gift Card. Those who subscribe to the App receive the supplement newsletter every week (which also reaches those who subscribe from here). For subscribers, the newsletter remains available via the web for one week.

Returning to the new issue of «la Lettura», a 10-page special is dedicated to More books, more free, the national fair of small and medium publishing scheduled in Rome, at the Nuvola dell’Eur, from Saturday 4 to Wednesday 8 December. Among the guests of the review, promoted and organized by the Italian Publishers Association (AIE) and now in its twentieth edition, there are Mario Vargas Llosa, Alessandro Baricco, Zerocalcare and Guadalupe Nettel, who signs a short story in «la Lettura» # 522.

Then again, among the themes of the new issue: the dialogue between Maurizio Ferrera and Thomas Piketty; the four new translations ofUlysses from James Joyce (with articles by Mauro Covacich and Ida Bozzi); a text by Alessandro Piperno on William Styron and the article by Davide Ferrario which reflects on the current situation of cinemas after the number of viewers almost halved with the pandemic.