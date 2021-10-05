La Madernassa Restaurant & Resort: either green or nothing!

Lin Madernassa the Restaurant and Resort is getting greener and greener! Charming restaurant and resort site in Guarene (Cn), in the heart of the Roero after being recently recognized among the best top 30 restaurants on the planet according to the We are smart green guide (international guide that rewards the best restaurants around the world for the creative use of seasonal ingredients and for the quantity of fruit and vegetable dishes), also winning the Discovery Award for Italy, the award that recognizes the most recent innovations in the field of fruit and vegetables of some high-level restaurants, and after the success of the 2 star chef Michelein Michelangelo Mammoliti, at the helm of the Madernassa kitchen, among the best top 100 chefs in the world for The best chef awards, aims to further raise the bar, orreturning the work of the entire structure in compliance with environmental sustainability at 360 degrees.

La Madernassa Restaurant & Resort

Attention to the environment at 360 degrees

From the swimming pool to the rooms, from the herb garden to the orchard, in every area of ​​the Madernassa special attention will be paid to the environment, as they testify Fabrizio Ventura and Ivan Delpiano representing the property.

Objective 2021-2022: reduce the environmental impact

“Those who know me know well how sensitive and close I am to environmental issues that in the past I have also had the pleasure of dealing closely – said Ventura himself – The term green has been known for a few years but I was already interested in these issues at beginnings of my working career. The goal that we have set ourselves for this two-year period 2021 – 2022, after focusing on how to optimize some aspects of the restaurant, is to make some precautions and structural interventions to reduce the environmental impact of the entire resort, developing biodiversity projects, with positive benefits for us and for the entire community ».

A forest around the resort

It is a shared project, adds Ivan Delpiano, who deepens his constant commitment to the search for experiential uniqueness for the guests of the resort to experience and certifies: “To allow our guests to live the all-encompassing experience in contact with nature, in addition to all other initiatives, we are completing the large park of over 15,000 square meters that surrounds the Resort with the construction of a wooded area, which will contain inside two small lakes, oaks, hornbeams, mulberries, wild hazel bushes and many native essences“.

Sustainable electricity

From 1 January 2021 the electricity used by the entire structure comes exclusively from renewable sources and is certified by a Guarantee of Origin (GO). The fuel that keeps the machine running is entirely generated by systems capable of converting solar and wind energy into electricity. The source is just over 70 km from Guarene – the locality is Paesana – and the raw material is supplied by e Viso, «a young company from Saluzzo specialized in the supply of electricity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farms, shops and restaurants, which since 2012 have made innovation and sustainability their strengths and which »adds the owner« since September 2019 has been a supplier of La Madernassa ».

Still on the subject, the commitment is also to reduce the energy impact of suppliers. If on the one hand there is an increase in costs equal to + 10-12% / kWh, on the other hand it is important to record a net decrease in environmental impact.

Local water, plastic reduction

As in other restaurants of the same level, even in La Madernassa it is possible to choose, when taking a seat at the table, between several different types of water. What distinguishes the sign and the structure is the omnipresent proposal – in the rooms, in the swimming pool and in the restaurant, as entry water – of a local product, a choice that implies a reduction in the pollution caused by its transport.

It is about Eve, the water that flows from the highest spring in Europe, at 2042 m, between the peaks of Monviso, in an area recently declared a Man and Biosphere Reserve by Unesco.

Specifically, the source of bottling and storage of La Madernassa is located in Paesana, the point from which the transport is carried out. Eva water stands out for its respect for the territory, as evidenced by the ISO 14001 certificate, and for its extreme lightness, which allows it to be classified as “minimally mineralized”.

The choice of format varies according to the context – in the rooms 33 cl is preferred, while in the pool and in the restaurant the higher formats – but the aspect that unites the supply is the exclusive choice of glass as a container, in order to reduce the use of plastic. In the same vein, it was decided to decrease the use of products packaged with plastic, preferring those presented in glass or aluminum. All these materials will be properly separated – in paper and cardboard, plastic, glass, wet and undifferentiated – with the new storage station for separate waste collection, which will be built in the structure’s outdoor parking, with three times the size of the previous ones.

Containment of the temperature

With the aim of making temperature control and heating efficient, the choice of the La Madernassa Restaurant & Resort was to install, in the Garden area, thermal break windows, capable of insulating the environment more efficiently both in summer and in winter. The purchase of two boilers for the restaurant, a condensing geothermal one with a high thermal output, for heating, and a continuous one for the production of hot water, will allow the reduction, in the short and long term, of consumption. of methane for the production of hot water and for heating the restaurant. Another important step was taken to purchase a heat pump, capable of mitigating the hot summer temperatures and cold winter temperatures in the Langhe Terrace.

Michelangelo Mammoliti in the herb garden

Vineyard, vegetable garden, greenhouse and native wood

Many interventions have already been carried out, or in anticipation of being, in the areas most closely connected to the two Michelin-star La Madernassa Restaurant. In the vineyard, the replacement of plastic supports with steel equivalents and of concrete posts with bamboo canes and the variant in wood allowed the change of the structural organization of the area, which had already stood out for its organic production.

Self projects dedicated to biodiversity are planned in the greenhouse, the same can be said of the orchard, the botanical garden of herbs and the vegetable garden, where the cultivation spaces have been increased and optimized, up to the current 5 thousand square meters. The biggest novelty, however, is represented by the creation of a native forest, composed of tall trees, bushes and edible herbs, with the triple function of decreasing the presence of CO2 in the atmosphere, increasing the production of O2 and cultivating essences. useful for the restaurant kitchen.

“The wood will rise in the upper part of the structure, where previously there was an apricot orchard, and will contain two small lakes just 4 obtained, oaks, hornbeams, elms and bushes of wild hazel and hawthorn», Adds the manager Ivan Delpiano. For now there will be no tables, but paths with wooden and stone benches, to allow customers to live the all-encompassing experience in contact with nature.

The vegetable garden

Sustainable suppliers

Where La Madernassa cannot operate, it checks and will check that the work of third parties is in line with the dictates of the green restart. In fact, in this program, a fundamental role is played by suppliers, who must be local and show some attention to sustainability, with actions such as the containment of plastics in the packaging phase or the use of energy deriving from renewable sources. Our kitchen prefers not only excellent ingredients, but also virtuous producers to this long and complex process, when searching for raw materials.

Just to give some examples, non-self-produced vegetables – such as asparagus, courgettes and potatoes – come from carefully selected farms for their production techniques and meat from farms in which the animals are guaranteed space and nutrition in line with their vital needs.

The wineries chosen by the sommelier Alessandro Tupputi, on the other hand, not only produce in an organic, biodynamic or eco-sustainable regime, but are actively committed to using energy exclusively from renewable sources. Great attention is paid to those who work in the vineyard to obtain grapes as natural as possible, choosing to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. If you want to use the term green, you must do it with full knowledge of the facts. The investments in this direction by La Madernassa certify this thesis.