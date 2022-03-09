LA Mayor Seeks to Eliminate COVID-19 Programs – NBC Los Angeles

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved a motion to explore the phasing out of temporary COVID-19 programs and policies and get recommendations on which ones should be adopted permanently.

The motion, introduced by Councilman Joe Buscaino, passed 11-0. Directs the City Administrative Officer to work, with the Chief Legislative Analyst and City Attorney, to provide recommendations that phase out temporary COVID-19 policies and programs and address the needs of Angelenos with long-term solutions.

Departments will also report on the impacts of policies that were in place during the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency, and what policies should be considered for permanent adoption.

The motion arises from the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, after the increase in Omicron this winter.

Council members are scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to take action to ease one of its most restrictive pandemic policies, which requires people to show proof of vaccination before entering many enclosed public spaces.

Los Angeles County has already repealed its own mandate requiring people entering breweries, bars and other indoor spaces to show proof of vaccination, and both the city and county have ended their mask mandates for most indoor spaces since last Friday.

The county health director has continued to urge residents to wear masks, even though they are no longer required in most indoor settings, saying they still offer strong protection against COVID-19 transmission.

The average rate of people testing positive for coronavirus was 1% as of Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.