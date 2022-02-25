“La Mesa Caliente” on Telemundo: Premiere Date and Time

Telemundo “La Mesa Caliente” is the new Telemundo show.

Four empowered women with diverse opinions come to Telemundo’s afternoons on “La Mesa Caliente,” the new Hispanic TV entertainment show that premieres Monday, March 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspe will take the reins of this original format that will air from Monday to Friday to present a variety of current issues, and the hottest and most controversial real-life facts that affect the community. nation’s latina.

“La Mesa Caliente will be a space that offers our audience the events of each day from a much more personal and organic perspective with four extraordinary women who represent different cultures, points of view and generations,” said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Telemundo content. “With the premiere of this new format, our afternoon programming will feature a complete and continuous schedule of original programming that will cover a wide variety of news topics with the favorite characters and celebrities of the Latino community.”

This is what you should know about the presenters of “La Mesa Caliente”, the new Telemundo show:

Myrka Dellanos

Winner of two Emmy Awards, Myrka Dellanos is a renowned author, radio host, journalist, businesswoman and television presenter, in addition to being one of the iconic figures of Hispanic television in the United States since she co-hosted “Primer Impacto. ” Dellanos has hosted Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at the White House in Washington DC, specials such as the red carpets for the “Lo Nuestro” awards, as well as being a special guest on shows like “The View,” as well as a freelance reporter for the international news network CNN. In 2011, she hosted two radio shows on Genesis Radio and is currently the host of Hope Media Group’s “Buenos Días Familia” morning radio show in Houston, Texas. Born in Pennsylvania of Cuban descent, Dellanos has been a spokesperson for important causes such as Save The Children and I am Second, two entities in charge of the welfare of children and adults in vulnerable situations.

Giselle Blondet

Renowned presenter, actress, author and businesswoman, Giselle Blondet is one of the most iconic figures on Hispanic television in the United States. She began her artistic career as a teenager in her native Puerto Rico in plays and with telenovelas produced and broadcast on the local Telemundo station WKAQ. She continued in the world of telenovelas with successful productions in Venezuela, Argentina and other Latin American countries. Later, she joined Hispanic television in the United States from the start of the morning program “Despierta América”. Since then, Ella Blondet has hosted successful television shows and competitions including numerous editions of Univision’s “Nuestra Belleza Latina” and Telemundo’s “Gran Hermano”. In addition to her television work, Blondet was the author of the bestseller I’m 50… So What! and Con los Pies en la Tierra, in addition to launching a line of jewelry and bedding.

veronica bastos

With a successful career in the media, Verónica Bastos has been a familiar face on Hispanic TV in the United States and Mexico. For more than two decades, she has hosted major entertainment news programs, red carpets and specials. Bastos, who was recently co-host of “La Casa de los Famosos Sin Censura” and collaborates with the program “En Casa con Telemundo”, is characterized by saying “things as they are” speaking properly about the artists. Bastos has been awarded the Palmas de Oro award for Best Journalist and Host in Mexico and her footprints are reflected in the famous Paseo de las Estrellas in Mexico.

Alix Asper

Winner of an Emmy award, Alix Aspe began her career at Telemundo managing the social networks of “Noticias Telemundo” and “Al Rojo Vivo”, where she was also producer and host of the “Famosos En La Red” segment. Aspe was the creator of content for the networks of the morning program “Un Nuevo Día”, in addition to collaborating in the coverage of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup in Russia, and recently the broadcast of the Miss Universe pageant from Israel. The talented young woman born in Mexico City created the digital series “As Seen On IG” that was placed as one of the most viewed on Telemundo’s Instagram account. In 2020, she joined the hosting team for LatinX Now and later “En Casa con Telemundo.”