“La Mesa Caliente”: What time does it start?

Telemundo

Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspe are ready for the big premiere of “La Mesa Caliente” today, Monday, March 7.

Telemundo’s new show will have its live premiere today at 3pm ET, and will feature several exclusives from the world of entertainment and interesting current affairs, where these 4 empowered women will share their visions and experiences.

“The hosts will present various exclusives, including the latest from reggaeton star Anuel and his new partner Yailin. In addition, Alex Fernández, son of the musical star Alejandro Fernández, will give details about his debut as a father, and Cristina Eustace with strong statements about her ex-partner Esteban Loaiza, “Telemundo reported through a press release.

The start of this program also marks the debut of Giselle Blondet on Telemundo, and what she will bring to this first episode is a very personal story. “For the first time, Giselle joins her oldest daughter, Andrea, to talk about the worst nightmare of her life due to a heart problem that the young mother suffered after giving birth, among other topics and stories that will be brought to the table. ”, informs Telemundo.

According to statements by the Puerto Rican, who until recently was the face of Univision, “this has been one of the most difficult interviews I have had to do.”

According to the television network, “in this new original format, Myrka, Giselle, Verónica and Alix, who represent different cultures, points of view and generations, will present their valuable comments in a variety of segments, including “Stories and people who make news”, “Things between divas and celebrities”, “Real life cases”, “He came with his dilemma”, “This happened to me” and “The hot topic”, among others”.

La Mesa Caliente” is an original Telemundo show that airs Monday through Friday at 3pm/2c

“

“I want to share with you the joy of being part of this new adventure in my NEW TELEMUNDO home. Together with my dear @myrkadellanos @veronicabastos1 @alixaspe I start this new program very excited. It is called “La Mesa Caliente” where we will be giving our points of view on the different events that are part of our lives. I am very happy and always grateful for every opportunity that God gives me in this beautiful life. I hope you like it a lot, ”Giselle Blondet wrote in a post that she uploaded to her Instagram.

For her part, Myrka Dellanos published a photo of the 4 members. “The best is yet to come! Today is the day! See you at 3/2 center at #LaMesaCaliente,” she wrote.

Watch the announcement of this new program in El Nuevo Día