La Molisana: hires with new plant

New hires expected in food industry with La Molisana.

The well-known Italian pasta factory has acquired a new plant for the storage of grain in Molise, which will create employment on the territory.

Here’s what to know about upcoming La Molisana jobs and how to apply.

LA MOLISANA RECRUITMENT FOR A NEW FACTORY

To give the news is the newspaper Corriere della Sera, through a recent article. The well-known food group of Campobassowhich has been producing pasta since 1912 and today boasts a turnover of 185 million euroshas in fact acquired at auction several lots of theformer sugar factory in Molise. Among these, some warehouses and the imposing silo that will be used by La Molisana to store grain and for which new hires are expected.

The company, which oversees the entire pasta production chain, controlling the process from the harvest of the grain to the arrival of the product on the table, therefore aims to grow without leaving its land of origin. As the company’s CEO explains, Giuseppe Ferrothe newly acquired silo, which stocked over 40 thousand tons of sugar and will be used for grain, is located in strategic position for the logistics of the food sector. The proximity to the railway, in particular, will facilitate the procurement of raw materials from other regions.

The operation will therefore have certain advantages in terms of efficiency and effectiveness, thanks to the possibilities of transport by road, rail and even by sea. At the same time, it may allow the creation of new jobs La Molisana, mainly aimed at Young people of the territory, who will be able to work without leaving Molise.

OCCUPATIONAL PERSPECTIVES

The La Molisana hires expected from the start-up of the new plant in Molise may concern different professional figures. Mainly, the selections will be able to turn to operators to be employed in the manufacturing activity of pasta and those related to logistics.

La Molisana is an Italian pasta factory born in 1912 in Campobasso by the Carlone family. It was subsequently acquired by the Maione Group of Naples and then, in 2011, by Ferro family, still at the helm of the company. Since 2013, La Molisana has gained significant market shares, becoming the fifth Italian pasta producer and also reaching 80 foreign countries. The brand, specialized in the processing of Made in Italy wheat, includes classic, wholemeal and gluten-free pasta among its products. In addition, it produces semolina and tomato derivatives, including sauces, pulps and preserves.

The company collects applications through the appropriate section reserved for the search for personnel (Work with us) on its website. Those interested in applying for future La Molisana hires can visit it and fill in the online form to forward the CV to the company.

In addition, to also know other job opportunitieswe invite you to consult our page dedicated to hiring companies.