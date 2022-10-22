La Nación / 10 series that talk about mental health

The entertainment industry is aware of the importance of raising awareness about mental health and here we collect some of the most current ones that address it and are available on streaming platforms.

By: Veronica Gimenez

And it is that many times psychological disorders cross the screens as a glorified disease and not in a way that avoids perpetuating stigmas. Some television proposals approach the subject from an overly romantic perspective, which hides the true meaning of pathologies such as bipolar disorder, depression or anxiety, some even popularized taboos.

However, streaming platforms are increasingly concerned with analyzing and highlighting the importance of mental health and proposing series that show the harshness it represents in real life. That is why we share with you 10 series that propose to raise awareness of psychological disorders in Mental Health Week.

1. After life (Netflix)

Actor Ricky Gervais plays Tony, a character whose life changes completely when his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) dies. The first thing he contemplates is taking his own life, but when he dismisses this idea, he decides to punish everyone by saying and doing what he wants. Tony is horrified to realize that the people in his life could be making him a better person.

2. Mr Robot (Amazon Prime)

Malek plays Elliot Alderson, a programmer who works as a cybersecurity engineer by day and a hacker by night. However, that demanding job has given him a strange social anxiety that prevents him from relating to people and his only way to do so is by hacking their lives. The dilemma comes when some hackers want to hire him to hack the very company he is supposed to protect.

3. Moon Knight (Disney+)

The actor Oscar Isaac plays the two identities, Marc and Steven, who at the beginning of the season have problems sharing a body, but when they are having the worst time, they end up ‘joining’. The messages are clear: the first step to overcome a mental problem is to accept it and, furthermore, all our ‘I’s are condemned to understand each other.

4. It’s okay to not be okay (Netflix)

This k-drama is a series that addresses mental health without cheating. It is good not to be good it is a story where the loves of the past return and the disorders are treated from a human and realistic perspective.

5. Euphoria (HBO)

It portrays the myth that youth is always a happy stage or that depression is just crying and that’s it. Inspired by the life of its creator, Sam Levinson, it talks about the disabling power of depression and anxiety and how taking the medicines that are prescribed to you often makes you worse off than you are, as well as the risks of their abuse.

6. Big Mouth (Netflix)

He explains what it’s like to go through puberty and appears, for example the kitten of depression that is comforting at first, but then it’s a huge weight to bear. Also the anxiety mosquitoes, which bite and annoy the characters until their worries turn into mental catastrophes, leading them to distance themselves from their friends or even lash out at them. Big Mouth has grotesque humor, but approaches mental health in an empathetic and understanding way.

7. Homeland (Disney+)

Bipolar disorder is also the leading pathology of Homeland, that for eight seasons became one of the most addictive and award-winning American series. This thriller stars Carrie (Claire Danes), a CIA officer specializing in jihadist terrorism who suffers from bipolar disorder. Carrie will have to be the best at her job trying not to be affected by this pathology, although throughout the series she suffers from hallucinations, a tendency to make crazy decisions and social problems.

8. Day by day (Netflix)

It recounts the seemingly routine life of a Cuban-American family made up of Penelope, her teenage children, and her mother. Penelope, a recently divorced mother, has to deal with issues of anxiety and depression and she shows her ups and downs when she is forced to stop her treatment without telling her doctor. The protagonist will have to face the problems that she has to manage her mental health as an example of how members of the Latin culture deal with these difficulties.

9. Spinning Out (Netflix)

This series tells the story of Kat (Kaya Scodelario), a great skater who suffered a serious fall in 2017 that took her away from the competition. However, she is offered to return in pairs with Justin (Evan Roderick) and it may be an opportunity to show her enormous talent. But Kat suffers from bipolar disorder, a disease that is extraordinarily reflected in the series, both how it affects the protagonist, the people around her and how it affects the consumption of lithium, the main medication, which decreases her performance as an athlete.

10. BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

It consists of six seasons in which we will see the depressed horse BoJack (Will Arnett), a great television star of the 90s who is in depression, his love Diane (Allison Brie), Todd the asexual best friend (Aaron Paul) and the Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris). An animated series that has mental health as its axis.

