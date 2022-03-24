La Nación / 25 years after the film that changed Jlo’s life

With a publication loaded with a series of photos and videos, the diva from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez, remembered and celebrated the 25th anniversary of the movie “Selena”, in which she acted as the protagonist, to later rise to fame as a star. from Hollywood.

“What a special day, we are celebrating Selena’s 25th birthday! Today we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music. This movie means a lot to me, Selena and her family mean a lot to me and I was very lucky to be chosen to play her. I will never forget this time in my life and it is an honor as an artist to have been a part of the magic that this film is.”

It’s news: Magui Duarte is excited about the achievements of her husband, Bruno Valdez

This was what Jlo wrote on his Instagram account, where at the same time he took the opportunity to honor the memory of the former singer Selena, known as The Queen of Texmex, who had died on March 31, 1995 at the hands of the president of his club of fans, Yolanda Saldívar, who also managed the administration of her stores, so in 1997 Jennifer embodied the deceased artist.

In recent months, López has managed to be on everyone’s lips after ending his love story with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez last April and rejoining film actor Ben Affleck, with whom he had already had a love affair. 17 years ago.

Also read: Twitter found them again: he helped her on the street and was struck

It should also be noted that she has recently been awarded at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, a ceremony to which she was accompanied by her daughter Emme, Ben and her boyfriend’s son named Samuel. On the occasion, Jennifer was seen very excited and thanked the entire public and especially her followers, for which she managed to dedicate this new distinction to them.