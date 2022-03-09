La Nación / 5 stories with which we celebrate 8M

True stories, all available on streaming platforms for us to learn about and be inspired by the lives of these women, many of them pioneers, who faced injustice and overcame adversity. Do you know them?

By: Jasmine Gomez Fleitas

Hidden Figures (Disney+)

The film tells the story of African-American mathematician Katherine Johnson and her two colleagues, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who worked in the West Wing Computing Segregated Division of Langley Research Center and helped NASA in the Space Race. It was using his calculations that John Glenn became the first American astronaut to make a complete orbit of the Earth.

Their stories remained hidden from the general public for a long time. In addition, Dorothy Vaughan managed to be the first supervisor of IBM services in the Agency, while Mary Jackson became the first woman to be an aerospace engineer in the United States.

Jane (Disney+)

An intimate documentary about pioneering chimpanzee researcher, Jane Goodall, who gave her life and soul to the conservation cause. In one hour and 30 minutes, director Brett Morgen shows us her story like never before, to understand and live her passion for animals and nature.

A self-made woman (Netflix)

In this 4-episode miniseries, the great Octavia Spencer puts herself in the shoes of Madame CJ Walker who went from being a laundress to founding her beauty empire, thus becoming the first African-American woman in history to become a millionaire in her own right.

The Voice of Equality (HBO and Amazon Prime)

Felicity Jones plays Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became an icon in the fight for gender equality. The film is from 2018 and the judge died in 2020. The biographical film is directed by Mimi Leader, and shows the discrimination she experienced when she tried to enter the world of work despite her unbeatable student credentials. And it allows us to understand how this discrimination was not something isolated in the 50s and 60s. In addition to showing us her tenacity to face all the injustices that she experienced.

The Scandal (Amazon Prime)

In this 2019 film produced by and starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie share the cast. The three actresses tell the true story of three intelligent, ambitious and strong reporters from one of the most watched television channels in the United States, who faced abuse from the man who hired them and “helped” them in their professional careers.