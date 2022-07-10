La Nación / A fairytale princess, a happy Charlene queen and fashionable Paris

The crown princess of Spain has awarded prizes with a new “lady” look and her mother, Letizia, has proven to be a “queen” of style. Paris was all fashion at Haute Couture Week. There, influencers, actresses, celebrities and royals were found in the different parades that attracted attention. Isabel Preysler and Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa: their love is still going strong.

TALE PRINCESS AND STYLE QUEEN

The Spanish royal family, that is, the kings Felipe and Letizia with their daughters, the heiress Leonor and her younger sister Sofía, spent several days in Catalonia, specifically to deliver the Princess of Girona awards, a title that she holds together with that of Princess of Asturias. , as heir to the throne, the young Eleanor. In the different events carried out on those days and especially on the night of the award ceremony, the heiress has “debuted” with a very “princess” look, from the choice of her hairstyle, an elegant “ballerina bun”, the dress in light blue and jewels. Her dress with bare shoulders, crossed neckline and flared knee-length skirt with which she was youthful as well as institutional as her rank indicates. Carolina Herrera’s nude suede shoes and diamond and aquamarine earrings that underlined her style. Her sister, Sofía, dressed in white, with a set of pants and a long jacket. But the one who set the trend with an incredible night blue dress with a silver cord that crossed the off-the-shoulder neckline was the mother, Letizia, who wore the wonderful outfit with which she marked the age difference with her daughter, the heiress, but called the attention for the sexy and tempting with his spectacular tan. Two days later, Letizia announced that she tested positive for covid upon returning to Madrid and suspended her activities for a few days.

THE BALENCIAGA SHOW

The Balenciaga show, at Paris Fashion Week, is very important within the fashion industry because it usually represents the avant-garde of fashion and a lot of spectacularity in the shows. And this year she did not disappoint either, since influencers and also actresses and fashionable singers are a safe bet of the brand. The surprise was that after she appeared on the red carpet Kim Kardashian with her eldest daughter North West, both wearing a “border” outfit with chains and a particular style. Before the show began, Kris Jenner appeared in the front row with her granddaughter. During the show, Kim walked the catwalk wearing one of the Balenciaga models walking like a goddess. But not only was she the famous one on the catwalk, but the famous actress Nicole Kidman was also on the catwalk with a silver suit and maxi sunglasses from the house, but Dua Lipa was also part of the party with a dress in one of the top colors of the season, fluo yellow or lemon green, with pleats and an asymmetrical neckline. And Naomi Campbell was not missing with a spectacular maxilook in black full of pleats and volumes.

TOGETHER AND HAPPY

A few days ago, one of the best-known gossip magazines in Spain released the bombshell news: Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa no longer lived under the same roof. The information was based on the fact that the Nobel Prize winner was seen and photographed two days in a row first thing in the morning, leaving the building where he has his flat, the one he shared before his divorce with his ex-wife. Patricia Llosa. The truth is that that same morning Mario Vargas Llosa himself came out to deny that news and in the magazine Hola! Something that the readers and admirers of the great writer took as a “rarity” at least, since the pink press is not exactly the area in which the award-winning writer usually works. Although it must be considered that since he is in a relationship with Isabel Preysler, the so-called “queen of hearts” of Spain, that was going to happen to him, as it happened to his previous husbands. The truth is that those close to the Nobel Prize said that they continue to live together in her large house in Puerta de Hierro, but the writer goes to that apartment from which they saw him leave, when his children and grandchildren from his marriage with Patricia, not related to Preysler. Only her eldest son, Álvaro, has shared dinners and meetings with her, the others have not, so her father has to go to her family home to share with them. This weekend, the couple of Isabel and Mario Vargas Llosa are in Ibiza, where she will lead her nephew to the altar, the son of a very close sister who passed away a long time ago, assuming the role of godmother.

MORE FROM PARIS HAUTE COUTURE

Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week was in the past week, the epicenter of international glam. Dior, under the direction of María Grazzia Chiuri, Gaultier with its new designer, the rebellious Olivier Rousteing, who collaborates in addition to being the creative director of Balenciaga, Elie Saab, Zuahir Murad and the Spanish Juana Martín, whose representative on the catwalk was the very Spanish Rossy de Palma, a muse in a tuxedo dress with the most Spanish accessories: fan and comb. Rossy was also a muse in Gaultier’s groundbreaking parade.

The Haute Couture Week in Paris left not only the incredible proposals of the most emblematic fashion brands for autumn winter 2022-2023 that will define the trends that we will wear, but also moments such as the viral parade of Balenciaga, to Sigourney Weaver at the Chanel show in high-waisted pants. We have seen influencers and royals, models and actresses sharing the front rows along with the endless Anne Wintour, from US Vogue, at the various fashion shows. Chiara Ferragni, Carolina’s daughter-in-law; Beatrice Borromeo, Lily Aldridge, Victoria Federica, the young daughter of the infamous Elena from Spain, who is a youthful influencer. The top Sofía Sánchez de Betak, Jeanne Damas, Naomi Watts, Elle Macpherson or Zoe Saldana, among other guests.

CHARLENE, THE RETURN

The princess of Monaco, Charlene, has resumed her public agenda after long months under the radar and away from the palace. Although the rumors about possible disagreements with her husband have subsided, she seems unwilling to give them space. Since she resumed her public agenda, she has participated in events alone, such as the visit to the neonatal area of ​​the Princess Grace Hospital, where she has visited and talked for a long time with the mothers of newborn babies, with their parents and has been very interested care for the health of the little ones.

She has also carried out another very unique activity, demonstrating why she is considered the most “avant-garde” princess in Europe, after celebrating 11 years of marriage with Alberto, she has confessed that she is very “excited” to sponsor and present non-expendable works, NFT, for its acronym in English, creations that are only digital.

The “painting” of the Orincesa is made up of several squares of her face joined together to form her face, but which gradually changes. The artist is South African Junaid Sénéchal-Senekal, specializing in a variety of genres. The proceeds from the initiative will go to the Feed2gether campaign, launched by the Princess Foundation, which provides nutritious diets to children between the ages of 3 and 5 on the African continent.