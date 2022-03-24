La Nación / A thousand truckers plan to reach Asunción

The Federation of Truckers of Paraguay announces that they made the decision to reach Asunción, continuing and trying to put more pressure on the mobilizations carried out at the country level in claim for the rise in fuel prices, in addition to exposing their demands such as that the state-owned Petropar re-regulate the market in addition to rejecting the Executive’s proposal for indebtedness for the US$ 100 million for the creation of the stabilization fund.

The president of the truckers’ union, Ángel Zaracho, was the one who expressed the new intention, taking into account that the Ministry of the Interior assures that they will not allow truckers access to the capital, according to Minister Federico González. “Together with my colleagues we have decided to move the demonstrations to the capital, we are all the truckers’ unions in the country as well as the taxi drivers’ associations and other equally important that accompany us. We have received the mandate to go to Asunción”, he told 1080 AM.

As they mentioned, the unions will add at least 1,000 truckers who would be entering Asunción with the intention that their requests be heard, since they consider that they have the right to request that the fuel market be regulated by Petropar, to which They stressed that they will not accept a new loan, as the Government had proposed in principle, with the aim of subsidizing the price of fuel.

In turn, the general secretary of the National Union of Transport Workers, Diego Bogarín, told 650 AM that both truckers, as well as the general public, no longer want to go into debt at the expense of businessmen and also request a reduction in fuels and that Petropar is once again the regulatory entity.

“The senators themselves set aside the law on the price of freight, they make fun of the citizenry. They make any law to benefit only businessmen”, he expressed. Said decision to reach the capital would have been given last night after a meeting in Guayaibí between the 35 associations from all over the country, with the intention of joining the peasants who are already in Asunción, according to the president of the Federation of Autochthonous Carriers of Paraguay , Roberto Almiron.