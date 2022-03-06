La Nación / About 2,000 sheep paraded on the Champs-Élysées in Paris

The “most beautiful avenue in the world”, the Champs-Élysées in Paris, saw 2,000 sheep from the Bearn region (southwest of France) parade on Sunday, in an act of vindication of transhumance. Under the cries of the shepherds, the music of the flutes and the polyphonic songs of the Bearn, a tide of white wool invades the road.

Jules, 8 years old, looks at everything with his mouth open. He has come with his mother to see “where the milk comes from” that is used to make his favorite cheese. Kahina, 40, came so that her daughters could learn about the work of her grandfather, a shepherd in Algeria, who “worked all his life in the mountains so that her children could go to school.”

This initiative is the idea of ​​one man: Jacques Pédehontaà, mayor of a small town 50 kilometers from Pau (southwest), who fights for a positive image of the “rural world”. As he explains to AFP, he wants to convey an “image of reconciliation” between “the France of the villages and the France of the cities, which understand each other less and less”, even when “they need” each other. .

Together with the shepherds of the bordering countries of Italy and Spain, he wants transhumance (literally, the journey “beyond the country”) to be considered a UNESCO intangible heritage. “It has 7,000 years of history”, explains Pédehontaà, and supposes a “strong identity” linked to the history of the human being “and of the mountain”, to “extensive livestock farming”.

From the valleys formed by the Pyrenees mountain range in Bearn, Pédehontaà made the trip to Paris accompanied by the 13 older shepherds and the 13 younger ones in the region, proud of the arrival of new generations and the feminization of a mastered trade. traditionally by men.

The Béarn shepherds live in the mountains, at an altitude of more than 1,200 metres, between June and October. These are the hardest months, when the sheep have to be milked twice a day in order to make a cheese that will be sold in the valley. Afterwards, “the lactation of the sheep decreases, and we can enjoy the mountains”, says a shepherdess, Corinne Baylocq, 40 years old.

In the middle of the Champs Elysées, the old shepherd Julien is happy: “30% of the shepherds today are shepherdesses, and young”. With his deep voice, full of stones from his mountain, he launches his claims to the Parisians: “Every time a farm disappears, it is one less house in the village, a school that closes, public services that disappear ” .

Excited, he passes the microphone to an Italian woman, Francesca, who recalls that “transhumance is an example of peace between peoples, something important today,” he says without mentioning the war in Ukraine.

Source: AFP.