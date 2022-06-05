La Nación / After 40 years, Abba meets publicly to present “Voyage”

Last Thursday, May 26, the famous and legendary Swedish quartet Abba gave an exclusive concert at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London to officially present their new album entitled “Voyage”. Its members Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad met publicly for the first time in 40 years.

The event brought together renowned personalities from various fields, such as King Carl Gustav of Sweden and Queen Silvia, singer Kylie Minogue, actress Keira Knightley, the mayor of the British capital, Sadiq Khan, among many others.

“Abba Voyage” is a show that will bring the singers of the golden age back on stage, but in hologram format, with the live presence of a band made up of 10 musicians, who with a staging full of classics and great successes of the group, in addition to their new songs.

It’s news: Will you visit Villarrica? Marc Anthony will be in South America in August

According to international media reports, the holograms of the four Swedish artists were created from motion capture and acting techniques using the four members of the band in the hands of top-level professionals and high-end technological equipment.

The show will be directed by Baillie Walsh (“Flashbacks of a Fool,” “Being James Bond,” “Springsteen and I”), and produced by Svana Gisla (“David Bowie Blackstar / Lazarus,” “Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO” , “Springsteen and I”) and Ludvig Andersson (“And Then We Danced”, “Yung Lean – In My Head”, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), according to what was published on various portals.

Also read: Gabybot: from Asunción, a Paraguayan controlled her robot in Miami

At the end of 1982, on British television, it was the last live performance of the band that rose to fame in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with the song “Waterloo” and later managed to conquer the entire world with their hits. “Take A Chance On Me”, “Chiquitita”, “Voulez-Vous” and “The Winner Takes It All”, to name a few.

Before the release of the album “Voyage”, in October 2021, the group announced its definitive end, because they assured that Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson will not record together again; while Anderson stated in an interview with The Guardian: “This is it.”