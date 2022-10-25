La Nación / After Shakira’s new song, they allege that Piqué’s new partner is “shattered”

The most mediatic love triad in Europe and the world is that of Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí. In this regard, the journalist and photographer Jordi Martin (Spain) said that according to his sources, Piqué’s current partner “is not having a good time” and that he made a drastic decision in this regard.

First, it is important to contextualize that Clara Chía’s decision is influenced by the recent song released by the Colombian singer, “Monotonía”, since the content is direct and points against the player, which indirectly attacks her.

I also read: “We are living in the present, having a great time,” said Tini about courtship with De Paul

“They tell me that he is no longer even going to work at the headquarters of Kosmos (Piqué’s company), but that he teleworks from home, he is not strong, he is not in good spirits,” the paparazzi said on Saturday, October 22 in contact with the Spanish show Socialité. He also noted that he would be “suffering” the media pressure around their relationship.

Martin not only spoke of the personal conflict that Chía Martí is going through, but also that of the 35-year-old Spanish soccer player who is very far from the physical performance that he showed only months ago and that, given this, is not taken into account by the coaching staff, even, many Barcelona fans are calling for him to be replaced.

It may interest you: Shakira’s father was hospitalized in serious health in Barcelona

As for Shakira, her song in collaboration with Ozuna is already around 52 million views on YouTube, considering that it was released only 5 days ago.

It should also be remembered that the Barranquilla woman will have to face the Public Ministry of Spain for an alleged case of tax evasion, or as they called it “tax fraud”, an issue for which they have requested an eight-year prison sentence and the payment of a fine. $22 million if found guilty.