La Nación / Agree cooperation between Paraguay and Colombia to fight against organized crime

Francisco Barboza Delgado, Attorney General of Colombia, is visiting our country, seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against transnational crime in the region. The head of the Colombian Public Ministry met with a Paraguayan peer, Dr. Sandra Quiñónez.

The meeting is one more step towards the consolidation of alliances within the framework of cooperation in judicial matters and to work on joint agendas carried out by both countries.

The head of the Colombian Public Ministry expressed and “ratified the ties of brotherhood and international legal cooperation between both institutions.”

From the press office of the Attorney General of the State of Paraguay they reported that during the meeting a framework agreement was signed in relation to the fight and efforts against transnational organized crime, in various forms such as drug trafficking, kidnapping , human trafficking, migrant smuggling, cybercrime, financial crime, and complex money laundering schemes; events that affect each of our countries.

For his part, Barboza Delgado was satisfied with his presence in our country and above all for concluding this work meeting. He highlighted “the courageous work of the Attorney General of Paraguay, and that she is recognized internationally, she is a courageous woman and we know that she has passed several litmus tests,” said the Colombian.

