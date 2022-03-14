La Nación / Alex, a 9-year-old boy with a heart condition, appeals for solidarity

Alex Santiago, a little boy of only nine years old, is going through a difficult situation. This is due to a heart disease that he suffers from, so it is urgent to travel to Argentina to perform an emergency medical study to verify what is the problem with his heart, given that he was born with heart problems that worsened over time.

In this sense, the child and his parents appeal to the solidarity of citizens to be able to pay for the medical studies that the child must undergo. They amount to about G. 28,000,000 and the Jara Osinaga family has limited economic resources. To help them, the neighbors organize burger parties and other economic activities to pay for Alex’s transfer and studies.

“He had been born with heart problems, he had undergone open-heart surgery just five days after being born. Afterwards we continued with his treatments, apparently he was fine, they even suspended his medication, but when he was two years old the problem reappeared and from then until now he continues with the medication, ”said the little boy’s mother.

He added that to continue with his treatment he must travel to the neighboring country, where he must undergo some studies that cost US$4,000, which at the current exchange rate would be about G. 28,000,000, so with the support of neighbors, friends and family do all kinds of activities such as hamburgers, poladas and raffles so that Alex receives his treatment and achieves a better quality of life.

“Of all the activities that we were doing and those that were donated to us, we currently have G. 6,000,000. He goes to school, previously he was only virtual, now he is back, but he should not make any physical effort due to his health situation, ”said the woman. Good-hearted people who wish to collaborate with this family that fights for health and that one of its members has access to decent treatment can call 0982 184-897.

