La Nación / Amber Heard’s lawyers asked to dismiss the case: the judge rejected it

If there is a case that the world is watching, it is the trial for defamation that the movie star Johnny Depp brought against his ex-wife, also the actress, Amber Heard. He asks for US$50 million, she asks for US$100 million. Both are accused of domestic violence and so far, the planet is on the side of Depp, who has already declared and shown evidence of the violence that he was a victim of by his ex-wife.

This week, it is Heard’s turn to testify and there, there may be a change in the opinion of the fans of both stars; However, everything suggests that this will not happen, since the actress’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, asked that the case be dismissed, arguing that his client did not write the headline of the column for The Washington Post, where he presented himself as a victim of domestic violence.

Let us remember that Depp’s lawsuit is caused by this article, which although he does not name it, it cost him to be fired from film projects in which he was working, such as the Pirates of the Caribbean, which meant millions of dollars in losses, in addition to the repudiation of the industry of which it is a part.

See also: Johnny Depp’s lawyers contradict Amber Heard’s accusations

At the request of Heard’s legal representative, Depp’s legal advisers responded that he has the right to file a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and that the statements of several witnesses prove it. An agent, driver, bodyguard, financial advisor, a psychologist, all called by the actor’s team, have already testified.

According to Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, the actress designed “a scam” to obtain the $7 million divorce settlement, which she was supposed to donate but ultimately only ended up giving $350,000.

A judge in the case denied Heard’s lawyer’s request and the actress is now expected to tell her truth. Both actors met in 2009, on the set of the movie “Diary of a seducer” and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

Also read: Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard accuse each other of defamation