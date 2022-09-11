La Nación / Asuncion debuts from before (first part)

By Tony Roberto tonirobertogodoy@gmail.com

Dream stories, memories and anecdotes that bring us old Asuncion debuts. Today, memory remains in a traditional club and in an elegant private debut made in a residence in the Las Mercedes neighborhood, in the distant 1961, in these Cuadernos de Barrio written version.

It is 5:00 p.m. on an afternoon with a particular gale. So come and go the memories of several girls who made their debut in the early 60’s at the Centennial in old but unforgettable springs. Memories open like the flowers that herald the coming spring that opens in a few days.

Dream stories, unforgettable memories and anecdotes that bring us those spring debuts that began to be made first at the end of the year, towards the end of the 40s, with society ladies like Ketty Acosta, Angelita Riera and Ruth Solalinde. Nuria Costa Martí Soteras, one of the club’s main memories of yesteryear, tells us: “Over time, Dr. Sigfrido Gross Brown proposed moving the party to spring, which later became a tradition. In the early years everything was always very simple, a few small arrangements at the tables, very austere dinner, I would even go so far as to say that it used to be a chicken thigh with rice, appetizers of melon with ham, and for dessert an ice cream, nothing sophisticated”. This can be verified in the few photos that were removed at that time and that we publish today.

He continues telling: “The simple dresses made by some haute couture dressmakers of the time such as Mercedes Codas, Chatí Fernández, Semí Salerno, Nena de Sequera, Palmira Yaluk. Later came other younger ones who became popular over time such as Fredes de Menchaca, Margarita Vargas Peña, Chiqui Jacks, Mariza Pichler, Roquelina Villagra, José Eduardo Tutunyi, among others.

THE DEBUTANTE IN GRIS

“It was September of the year 1961 and Lupe Pérez, one of the debutantes, told in the three rehearsals that we had the details of what was going to be her white Swiss organza dress that her father had imported, taking into account that they were the owners of the house Pérez and Sanjurjo. The night of the debut arrived at the Salón de Invierno – which they later wanted to call Pérez Uribe – which was small and beautiful, when she came arriving with long and hurried steps, wearing a dress that had nothing to do with the one she had been wearing. predicting: a pearl gray Chantilly lace dress, simple, beautiful with a sash in a darker gray and we were all amazed and we asked her: And your dress? And she replied: “My grandfather passed away a week ago, so I just had to make this gray dress.” She thus became the debutante of the gray dress, a very special case in the history of those gala nights, ”concludes the socialite Nuria Costa Martí.

A VERY EXCLUSIVE DEBUT

In the same year as the debut in September 1961, but a few months later, an elegant mansion on Washington Street dressed up for a party, set up with a unique elegance for the time. Because of a paradox of fate, Sigfrido Gross Brown, who had been one of the promoters of the Centennial debuts, decided to make a private one for his daughter, Teresa María Gross Brown. To carry out such a refined event, the girl decided to invite six friends to debut. They were: María Inés Rodríguez, Susi Romero Pereira, Maggie Pérez Falabella, Mabel Selvetti, Sofía Benza and Gloria España.

Another detail of the event was that since the friends were invited without their girlfriends, they all decided to break up and thus, apart from a debut, a “collective breakup of love” took place. Thus, that great house in the Las Mercedes neighborhood designed by Oscar Jaquier in the early 1950s witnessed one of the most exclusive events of that second year of the 1960s.

THE DEBUTANTES OF 1969

Within the memory of the club that was approached to remember this spring, the debut of the year 1969 stands out, where there is the data of all the debutants of that year. They are: María Isabel Montanaro, Susana Codas, María Stella Benítez, Gloria Graciela González, Cynthia Irene Aguilera, Marta Inés Insfrán, Mercedes Candia, Stael Ruffinelli, María Graciela Peralta, Silvia Codas, Gloria Bruyn, Norma Netto, Ana María Ardissone, María Estela Ávila, Rosa María Arce, Raquel Sánchez Q., María Beatriz Bordón, Ivonne Reuter, Elizabeth Quiñónez, Marylín Quiñónez, María Bettina Carrón, Susana Pussineri, Silvia Galeano, María Betsy Escobar, Marión Heilbrunn, María Angélica Fresco, María Gilda Sosa, Yolanda María Ferreira, Julia Margarita Sosa, María Elena Sosa, Marta Ruiz L., Eva María Ocampos, Ivonne Bosch, María Marta Salerno, Marta Emilia Rugel, Elena Morselli, Margarita Morselli, Norma Prieto B., Rosa Raquel Gorostiaga and María de Lourdes Livieres, whose photo we publish today.

The story goes on. Today the forms changed, but the background is the same. The trip to the past reminds us of those springs that may not return, but they are there in the memory of these now traditional Neighborhood Notebooks that are on their way to completing four years of uninterrupted Sunday publications.