La Nación / Bad Bunny does not like being compared to Michael Jackson

Bad Bunny participated in the “Alofoke Radio Show” program where he clarified his opinion regarding the comparisons with “the King of Pop”, Michael Jackson. Benito Martínez, real name of the interpreter of “Después de la playa” did not hide his dissatisfaction with measuring his success together with the legends of the past.

The bad rabbit was sharing spiritedly with his interviewers on the radio show, until they asked the question, which changed the climate of the acclaimed Puerto Rican artist’s interview. They consulted Benito with laughter if he considers himself as great as Michael, to which Bab Bunny replied that people are obsessed with comparisons.

“Number one, Michael Jackson is here for the ’80s, ’90s, I was barely born. So I can’t measure that, the other thing is that I think people sometimes get obsessed with comparisons and the same thing happens in sports and everything. Like the next ‘so-and-so’, the next Michael Jordan, ”he said, visibly dazed.

“I don’t like to do that, because I think that each era has its style of music. Every generation has its artists. I can’t say I’m the only one, there are many artists worldwide breaking ugly and Latinos too, so compare myself to a legend like Michael Jackson, I’m not, I’m Benito, I’m Bad Bunny and I seek to create my own legacy, my own brand and my own sound, I respect the other great artists a lot” assured the bad rabbit.

In addition, the Puerto Rican commented that when you see Jackson in videos you can understand what the style of the “King of Pop” was, his way of dancing and his songs. But that he keeps working on it and does not seek to measure his work or his success with the triumph of others. On the other hand, Bad Bunny released his latest album entitled “A summer without you”, a record work that broke several records, so the comparison with other artists comes to light, even if the rabbit does not want to.

