La Nación / Billie Joe Armstrong shared a cover of Emma Sofía on her Instagram

Paraguayan artist Emma Sofía shared with her followers that the leader of the punk rock band Green Day reposted the cover of the song “Basket Case” on her Instagram story. The American musician Billie Joe Armstrong surprised the 10-year-old drummer with the gesture last Monday, shortly after another rock star, Lenny Kravitz, reacted to the videos of him from Asunción.

A screenshot of the verified account of the lead guitarist of Green Day, the 50-year-old musician who shared the Paraguayan talent show for his more than 2.7 million, was shared on Emma Sofía’s profile, without mentioning it and without writing any message to her. the little girl, but the gesture of sharing her cover has already exceeded all the expectations of the young artist.

The cover of Billie Joe Armstrong’s band, Emma Sofía uploaded it to their networks just on Sunday, after 24 hours the lead guitarist of Green Day reposted it on his account. But it was on Sunday afternoon, in addition, that the musician Lenny Kravitz reacted to one of Emma’s videos, commenting on a cover of the little girl in the song “Fly Away” by the American musician.

The repercussion of the drummer at an international level for the musicians of the songs she performs on her networks has transcended and generated a lot of emotion on the part of rock fans and on the part of the followers of the little 10-year-old Paraguayan artist.

It is important to remember that Emma Sofía, in addition to executing the drums with great technique, is also a singer. The little girl shares her covers on her social networks, but her fame came to light after she took a photo with the former drummer of the band Foo Fighters, the late Taylor Hawkins, who was in the country in March for the Asunción festival that was suspended due to a storm.

