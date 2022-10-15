La Nación / “Black Adam”, a power born of fury, hits the big screen

From the hand of New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure “Black Adam”. The first film to explore the history of this DC antihero hits the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet Serra (Jungle Cruise).

In ancient Kahndaq, the gods gift their omnipotent powers to the slave Teth Adam. But he uses them to exact revenge and they imprison him. Now, nearly 5,000 years later, he is set free and once again he exercises his dark sense of justice on the world. Refusing to surrender, Teth Adam must face a team of contemporary superheroes known as the Justice Society: Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, who seek to return him to his life prison.

In “Black Adam,” global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast in the title role of the fan-favorite antihero of the DC Universe, bringing his compelling origin story to the big screen for the first time.

Johnson, who is also a producer on the film through his company Seven Bucks, has played roles from almost every genre and wearing a super suit was always something he considered. Both he and his fellow producers Beau Flynn and Seven Bucks’ Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia were comic book fans as children.

“Black Adam came on my radar when I was very young,” Johnson said. “I loved comics and I was always a DC kid. The character appealed to me because he was one of the few superheroes, supervillains, antiheroes, whatever you want to call him, who had brown skin and looked like me. Plus, he was always a tough guy,” he said with a laugh.

Though the road to the big screen was a long one, more than ten years in fact, Johnson’s connection to the character and his story never waned. “Black Adam has been part of my DNA and my soul for many, many years,” he said.

New Line Cinema Presents "Black Adam," a Jaume Collet-Serra Film, a Seven Bucks/Flynn Co. Production, Hitting Theaters Nationwide October 20, 2022, Distributed Worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

