La Nación / Bolsonaro decrees three days of mourning in Brazil for Isabel II

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decreed this Thursday three days of official mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whom he defined as “a queen for all.” The president decreed the duel, “as a sign of regret for the death of Her Majesty” Elizabeth II, effective as of this Thursday, as published in the official newspaper.

With the decision, the Brazilian flag must remain at half-staff in all public buildings, educational institutions and unions, as a sign of respect. Queen Elizabeth II, head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, died on Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for seven decades.

“It is with great sadness and shock that Brazil receives the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary and unique woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love of country will continue to inspire us and the entire world to the end. end of time,” the far-right president wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro added that the monarch “was not a queen just for the British, but for everyone.” Brazil and Britain do not have historically strong ties. Elizabeth II was the dean of all the monarchs in the world and the one who occupied the British throne the longest, to which she ascended on February 6, 1952.

“Bolsonaro’s gesture is more linked to a global wave of sympathy for the Queen and the preference of her electorate for conservative issues, tradition, monarchy,” Maurício Santorio, a political scientist and professor of International Relations at the State University, told AFP. from Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro is running for re-election in the October 2 elections. The last time the far-right declared official mourning was last July, also for three days, after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

