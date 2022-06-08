La Nación / Camille Vásquez is promoted after judicial victory of Johnny Depp

The Latin lawyer Camille Vásquez who led the media trial of Johnny Depp, which ended with the ruling in favor of the 58-year-old actor. This past Tuesday made headlines, as she became a partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm, a prestigious law firm that handles several cases around the world, and has offices in the United States and Europe.

The firm’s official Twitter account posted: “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.”

Born in the United States, of a Colombian father and a Cuban mother, Camille positioned herself as one of the most important defenders of the year 2022, after a fundamental intervention to defend Depp in the courtroom, regarding the accusations of Amber Heart . The media litigation contributed to the 37-year-old lawyer being known worldwide, but also the possibility of defending more cases of the most famous Hollywood stars.

The lawyer, in addition to standing out as a judicial defender, also transcended as a public figure, since several television networks offered different proposals to Vásquez, so that she starred in a program, according to sources close to the defender, the Latina meditated on the matter, but not yet there is no official report to support his foray into TV.

Likewise, the possible romance between Camille and Johnny Depp was denied, since she was recently seen with her partner Edward Owen, senior director of WeWork. The speculations of the love relationship between the client and the lawyer gained strength after Camille was consulted by the press about the alleged affair, but she did not answer, so this situation raised even more rumors, although they are currently ruled out.

