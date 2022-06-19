La Nación / Camilo and Alejandro Sanz sing about forgiveness

The artists came together for the first time to release this ballad on all digital platforms. The collaboration is a dream come true for Camilo who from a very young age declared himself a faithful admirer of Alejandro Sanz’s music.

The new song is titled Pot and it is the third theme of Camilo’s new album. It is an emotional ballad with a message about love and forgiveness.

“Alejandro and I met last year when he went with his family to my first concert in Madrid. While we were talking, I dared to tell him that one day we would make a song together, to which he replied that he also wanted, “said Camilo.

Thus was born the song that unites these two great artists who fuse their voices while recounting the desire to be able to overcome heartbreak, forgive and have “a button on your chest to erase the memory of your heart”.

The song that was composed by Camilo, Alejandro Sanz and Édgar Barrera, comes after the hits hit and Indigo, singles that will be part of Camilo’s third album entitled From Inside to Outside.

“Eventually we became great friends and that’s how this song was born. Another proof that dreams come true,” Camilo said. The video for “Nasa”, directed by Evaluna and Marlene Montaner, was filmed in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic last April.

Camilo’s new album will be released in September 2022 (Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano). This release comes in parallel with the nominations he received for the next edition of the Premios Juventud in seven categories: Male Youth Artist, My Favorite Streaming Artist, Best Couple Song, OMG Collaboration, Viral Track of the Year, Best Fandom , and Album of the Year.