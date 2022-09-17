La Nación / Can drinking black tea reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems?

Black tea provides numerous benefits to the body, including helping you live a longer and healthier life, according to recent research. We tell you how to prepare it to get the most out of it.

It is one of the most consumed beverages worldwide and provides various benefits to the body. Thanks to its antioxidants such as catechins and polyphenols, it helps neutralize free radicals and reduce inflammation.

It also improves digestion, controls diabetes, promotes weight loss and prevents diseases such as cancer and heart attack. It can be part of a healthy diet, and people who drink it may even be more likely to live longer.

According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, published by the Annals of Internal Medicine, indicates that black tea drinkers have a “modestly” lower risk of death from all causes, mainly from cardiovascular disease, ischemic heart disease and stroke.

Medical evidence links black tea consumption to increased longevity, including that higher levels of consumption can be part of a healthy diet.

How is the effect of black tea checked?

To conduct the study, researchers from the National Cancer Institute evaluated health data on 498,043 people in the UK between the ages of 40 and 69, obtained from the UK Biobank.

The participants completed a baseline questionnaire that included questions about their lifestyle and tea drinking habits, and the researchers compared those self-reported habits with all-cause mortality rates.

Doctors followed the participants for about 11 years, and the researchers found that people who drank at least two cups of tea a day had a 9-13% lower risk of death from all causes, compared with those who drank at least two cups of tea a day. people who did not drink tea at all.

People who drank more tea were also found to have lower rates of death from cardiovascular disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke.

The findings held true regardless of how people enjoyed their tea — that is, whether it was hot or cold, with or without milk or sugar — and how quickly or slowly they were able to metabolize caffeine.

The health benefits seemed to peak at around two cups of tea a day. Although more tea was not necessarily harmful, there were no additional health benefits.

This is how you should prepare your tea to obtain all its benefits

– Do not leave it boiling: The water must be hot, but to take full advantage of its virtues and not lose its aroma, you must remove it from the heat when it begins to boil. Add a teaspoon of tea per cup or a ready-made bag and let it steep for 3 or 4 minutes. After this time, remove the tea leaves, otherwise the infusion could end up with a too strong taste.

– Better use honey: Numerous studies indicate that abusing sugar could end up damaging the microbiota, which is essential to take advantage of the virtues of tea.

– Reduce its flavor: You can add a little of your favorite vegetable drink such as oatmeal, rice, mint or lemon to combine and enjoy a better flavor.