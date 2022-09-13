La Nación / Carlos III, from activist prince to elderly king

The new monarch Carlos III has dedicated his life to preparing, not without controversy, to reign and now, after the death of his mother Elizabeth II, he will do so at an age when many of his compatriots have long retired. At 73, the former Prince of Wales ascended the throne as Britain’s oldest monarch, ahead of William IV, who was 64 when he became king in 1831.

The new monarch, who already enjoyed a retirement pension of about 100 pounds – which he donated to a charity – and a free public transport pass, comes to the throne with a reputation for being more politically nosy than his mother, a defender of causes ranging from organic agriculture to neoclassical architecture, through ecology.

Born on November 14, 1948 at Buckingham Palace in London, Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge Windsor is the first of the four children of Queen Elizabeth II and Felipe, the prince consort who died in 2021 who showed so much misunderstanding towards political sympathies of his son.

In the middle of last October, a few days before the start of the COP26 climate summit, presented as a critical moment to save the planet from warming, the prince said he “understands” the frustration of young activists such as the Swedish Greta Thunberg, who accused the politicians to remain impassive.

And in 2016, the year in which the United Kingdom voted in a referendum in favor of Brexit and Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Carlos denounced the rise of populism and hostility towards refugees: “All of this has deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days of the 1930s,” he said.

Two years earlier he had compared Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, prompting Russia to ask the British government for explanations. And his support for the Dalai Lama also upset the Beijing authorities. His “activism” gave rise to headlines such as: “Tension in the palace, Carlos refuses to be a mute king” (Sunday Times) or “The queen fears that the country is not ready to accept Carlos and his activism” (TheTimes).

Both headlines responded to a controversial biography, “Charles: Heart of a King,” whose author, Catherine Mayer, portrayed a prince unenthusiastic about replacing his mother for fear of having to abandon their interests.

However, in an interview on the BBC on the occasion of his 70th birthday, Carlos made it clear in 2018 that “being Prince of Wales is not the same as being sovereign.” “And the idea that he can continue to act the same way, if I should happen [a la reina]it’s completely absurd,” he said, assuring: “I’m not that stupid.”

He was a shy and sensitive boy when he was made Prince of Wales in 1958 at the age of nine. Later, he would be sent to study at Gordonstoun, an austere boarding school in Scotland that his father had attended and that instead of forging a tough character, was for him “absolute hell”.

In 1970, he became the first member of the British royal family with a diploma, from Cambridge University, where he studied archeology and anthropology. Between 1971 and 1976 he served in the British Navy. To his bewilderment, while on assignment in the Caribbean, the love of his life, Camilla Shand, married Andrew Parker Bowles.

With the £7,500 he was paid when he left the army, he set up The Prince’s Trust, a charity that in 2016 claimed to have helped more than 825,000 struggling young people over 40 years. Pressured to marry, in February 1981 he proposed to Diana Spencer, then 19, a few months into their relationship.

The wedding was held in July at Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London and was a great national celebration. They had two children: Guillermo in 1982 and Enrique in 1984. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, when the crown prince already had an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, divorced in 1995. After the death of Lady Di in an accident in Paris in 1997, it took Carlos a public relations campaign to turn the page on his unpopularity.

In 2005 he married Camila, outgoing and smiling, who ended up winning the sympathy of most Britons. Carlos “went a long way to win back the public,” recalled his biographer Penny Junor. “Since he married Camila he is much happier,” he told AFP. “He learned to relax, to be more fun.”

These are some of the main dates that have marked the life of Carlos until his arrival on the throne this Thursday:

– November 14, 1948: born in Buckingham Palace Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge de Edinburgh, eldest son of Princess Elizabeth and second in the line of succession to the British throne.

– February 6, 1952: His grandfather, King George VI, dies and his mother becomes Queen Elizabeth II. At the age of 3, Carlos becomes the direct heir to the throne.

– April 1962: enters Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland.

– July 1, 1969: appointed Prince of Wales by his mother in a televised ceremony at Caernarfon Castle.

– 1970: graduated from the University of Cambridge.

– 1971-1976: he joined the Royal Navy.

– August 27, 1979: his great-uncle and closest confidant, Lord Luis Mountbatten, is assassinated in an attack by the Irish armed group IRA.

– July 29, 1981: Marries Lady Diana Spencer in a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, watched by some 750 million viewers worldwide. Diana becomes Princess of Wales.

– June 21, 1982: Prince William is born.

– September 15, 1984: Prince Harry is born.

– December 9, 1992: Carlos officially separates from Diana, their divorce will be pronounced on August 28, 1996.

– August 31, 1997: Diana dies in a car accident in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi. Carlos insists that she be buried with royal honors.

– April 9, 2005: he marries the woman he has been in love with for years and with whom he had a scandalous extramarital affair, Camilla Parker Bowles, at Windsor Town Hall.

– April 29, 2011: his son William marries Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey.

– May 19, 2018: accompanies Meghan Markle, whose father is absent, to the altar to marry his son Enrique.

– March 7, 2020: Enrique lashes out at his father in a television interview from the United States, where he moved with Meghan after leaving the monarchy in early 2020. The prince accuses Carlos of being suffocated by tradition.

– April 9, 2021: loses his father, Prince Felipe, who dies being almost a centenarian

– September 8, 2022: his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, surrounded by her family in the Scottish castle of Balmoral where she spent the summer. Her heir automatically becomes king with the name of Carlos III.

Carlos III, who became king on Thursday after the death of his mother Elizabeth II, has said numerous controversial or memorable phrases during his years as prince. Here is a selection:

– “A moment of great sadness for me and for all members of my family,” he said of the queen’s death.

– “Colditz in a kilt,” he said of Gordonstoun school, where he spent difficult years as a teenager, comparing the Scottish boarding school to a castle turned prison camp by the Nazis.

– “Cherry brandy”, he said at the age of 14, when he entered a bar and felt compelled to ask for a drink, causing a scandal because he was not old enough to drink alcohol.

– “Whatever is meant by ‘being in love’, yes. Everyone has their own interpretation of her,” she responded to the question of whether she loved Diana Spencer in a 1981 interview for her wedding engagement.

– “I am absolutely delighted and frankly surprised that Diana is willing to accept me” as a husband, he pronounced just before.

– “Like a monstrous boil on the face of a dear and elegant friend”, was his opinion in 1984 about a proposal to modernize the National Gallery.

– “There really isn’t a job or a set role (…) it would be quite easy to do nothing. The important thing is to serve this country”, he stated about his role in the monarchy in 1985.

– “I’m sure it must be hell to live with an old thing like me!” He said during an interview with Diana.

– “I only come to talk to the plants, really, it is very important to talk to them. I think they respond,” he commented on gardening in 1986.

– “Yes. Until things were irretrievably broken, we both tried, ”he assured in 1994, when asked if he had been faithful to Diana.

– “Mrs. Parker Bowles is a great friend… and will continue to be a friend for a long time,” she said in the same interview, where she spoke for the first time about the end of her marriage.

– “I’m not very good at displaying wisdom,” he declared while posing for photographers in 1994.

– “Frightening old wax statues”, he would have said about the Chinese delegation in leaked statements on the occasion of the return of Hong Kong in 1997.

– “I hope, in particular, that the illegal fishing of southern hake occupies a prominent place on the list of your priorities”, he wrote in a letter addressed to the government in 2004, but revealed in 2015 on the occasion of the publication of the “black spider”, handwritten letters addressed to different ministries during the government of Tony Blair, so called due to the writing in spider legs of Carlos.

– “I can’t stand this man. It’s so awful, really,” he said of the BBC’s royal correspondent, caught on microphone, during a grudgingly granted photo shoot with his two children before his marriage to Camilla.

– “I got tired of being called an English bastard (Pommie Bastard, Australian pejorative expression that designates the British), I can assure you. Look what he made of me. Thank God he was good for character. If you want to build character, go to Australia”, he declared in 2011 about his schooling in Victoria.

– “Your Majesty, Mom,” he cried during the closing speech of the diamond jubilee concert in 2012.

– “I don’t want to find myself in front of my future grandchildren saying: Why didn’t you do anything?”, he said in 2013 about climate change.

– “We literally don’t have any more time,” he launched before world leaders at COP26 in November 2021.

Source: AFP.