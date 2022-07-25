La Nación / Cecilio Domínguez returns to Liga MX

The cycle of the Paraguayan Cecilio Domínguez came to an end yesterday when he agreed with Austin FC to terminate the contract by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. Thus, the red-and-white player leaves Major League Soccer and returns to Liga MX to defend the colors of Santos Laguna.

In recent days, the journalist César Luis Merlo advanced the information that “Cecigol” would return to Mexican soccer, this time with the Laguneros, the newspaper Récord de México published yesterday.

The 27-year-old made 38 MLS appearances for Austin FC in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, recording nine goals and three assists.

This season he started well, scoring a brace in his first game, but was left out of the team due to indiscipline after the fourth match and did not return.

It is highlighted that Domínguez already knows what it means to be a champion in Mexico, because during his time at América he lifted the Copa and Liga MX, being a starter with the Águilas.

The red-and-white player Jesús Medina was the figure scoring two goals in CSKA Moscow’s 3-0 victory over FC Sochi, for the second round of the Russian Premier League.

Medina scored the second goal at minute 36, defining face to face with the goalkeeper, while in additional time he scored the third and final goal to leave his team leading.