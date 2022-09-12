La Nación / Claudia Galanti shone on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival

Claudia Galanti shared a couple of photos published on her official Instagram account of her glamorous walk on the red carpet of one of the most important film events in the world, the Venice Film Festival, which recently took place in its 79th edition.

As usual, the former Paraguayan model did not go unnoticed, so on the occasion she posed for a hundred cameras, looking radiant like other celebrities. According to the images, Galanti was dressed in a distinguished black dress above the knee and that stood out for the fabulous embroidery with glitter and feathers on the edges of it.

And to complete her elegant outfit, she complemented it with delicate earrings and a silver-tone ring, a completely collected hairstyle and a make-up, regal but at the same time natural, and that made her look gorgeous, without neglecting her innate beauty. The publication achieved thousands of reactions and hundreds of messages of affection and support from her acquaintances as well as from Internet users; so in this way once again the Paraguayan former top model shone internationally.

It should be noted that although no further details of his presence at the festival are known, let us remember that last April he had been made known about his participation in a Netflix documentary called “The Kings of the Scam”, which deals with about a famous case of treasury fraud, the largest in French history, in which her ex-partner Arnaud Mimran was an accomplice.

Directed by Guillaume Nicloux, “Les rois de l’arnaque” (original title) delves into the rise and fall of those responsible for VAT (value added tax) fraud in the European Union’s carbon quota system, in which the scammers made millions until they started betraying each other.

One of those responsible for this notorious scam is Arnaud Mimran, a successful real estate businessman and broker, heir to a wealthy family and considered one of the richest men in France who became known for being a specialist in scams.

The audiovisual material lasts forty-five minutes, narrates how Armaud and Mardoché Mouly, alias Marco, were able to evade taxes for up to 283 million euros (313 million dollars). In the documentary you can see fragments of her relationship with the Paraguayan Claudia Galanti, who appears in luxurious cars, yachts and wearing clothes with accessories from recognized and expensive brands.