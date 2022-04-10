La Nación / Cones ratifies “very serious grounds” to close medical careers at a private university

The president of the National Council of Higher Education (Cones), Narciso Velázquez, ratified this Sunday that the decision was made to close the medical careers of the María Serrana Private University for finding serious irregularities in the training of students. He stressed that the case of the forgery of signatures is in the field of the Public Ministry.

“The Cones closed the two medical careers that were operating in Asunción and also in Ciudad del Este due to very serious causes of irregularities that were found within the training process of the students,” explained the president of the entity in an interview with channel Trece .

He argued that another irregularity was that in the case of some medical students who supposedly completed their studies at the María Serrana University and were requesting the registration of their respective titles without meeting the required requirements, for which the Cones made the decision to close the careers.

Velázquez indicated that the students affected by the closure of the races are being attended by the Cones, totaling 1,091 students registered until last Friday on the platform enabled to seek a solution to the problem through a process of reinsertion to other universities in case of complying with the required requirements.

“For Cones, what really matters is the educational process, our research is essential within the academic field. When the academic is not assured, the Cones intervenes directly because that is what matters. Everything related to the forgery of signatures corresponds to ordinary justice, that is within the scope of the Prosecutor’s Office. The mainstay for intervention was the academic problem, ”he added.

The medical careers of the María Serrana Private University of the central headquarters of Asunción and its subsidiary in Ciudad del Este were closed by order of the National Council of Higher Education (Cones). The Superintendent of Health, Ignacio Mendoza, is dean of said university and the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians demands his resignation due to alleged irregularities in the delivery of titles.

