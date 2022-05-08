La Nación / “Eami” by Paz Encina premieres on May 19 in national cinemas

On May 19, the new film by Paz Encina, director of “Hamaca paraguaya” and “Memory Exercises”, entitled “Eami”, will be released in Paraguay, and which won another international award, for best direction at the 23rd Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (Bacifi).

With the Tiger Award, the main award at the Rotterdam Festival (Netherlands), this new feature film delves into the Ayoreo people in Chaco and “is the story of the exiled. It is the Memory of a people who had to leave their place of origin, that mountain, which is getting smaller and smaller, to adapt to the life of the ‘coñones’, a word that in Ayoreo means insensitive or senseless and is the word with which they define us ”, says Paz Encina.

Read more: Journey announced their first album in over a decade

“Eami” was selected at the Visions du Réel festival, dedicated to documentary film in the city of Nyon, Switzerland; and obtained a special mention from the jury at the 34th Latin American Film Festival in Toulouse, France. In Argentina, competing in the “Avant-garde and Gender” category, along with 27 other productions from different countries, it was presented on Tuesday, April 26, at the Sala Leopoldo Lugones; then Thursday April 28 and Saturday April 30.

Variety headlined the Paraguayan production: “The Rotterdam winning documentary works like a cinematographic choral poem.” And he adds: “The questions, like much of what Encina puts on the screen, are designed to last, however rhetorical they may be. Even though her characters elude most things from her own gaze (…) Encina manages to capture her spirit”.

“One, perhaps, who doesn’t want to be embalmed in known film genres. For this reason, it is convenient that he has created a film that plays with rhythms and sensibilities in equal parts a documentary on nature and a choral poem, an experimental essay on memory that is also an elegy for a town, a forest, a world”, added the prestigious North American portal.

Read more: Orkut is expected to return