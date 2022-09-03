La Nación / Economic rebound of 4.5% is expected for next year

The Paraguayan economy is going through a severe almost silent crisis, where the local economic authorities say nothing about it, although they continue with the discourse that a second semester of recovery is expected. With this, they expect a “technical tie” for the end of 2022, with almost zero growth. However, they are already looking forward to 2023 with great optimism, even forecasting a 4.5% rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) in a scenario of even lower inflation. This was stated by the Minister of Finance, Óscar Llamosas, after the presentation of the preliminary draft of the General Budget Law of the Nation of 2023 to Congress. In this way, the Government would end its last “positive” year of administration, although they were already anticipating that they are practically leaving aside everything that has to do with economic policy, before an election year.

“We are optimistic, despite the situation. In this framework, we project an economic recovery for 2023, motivated by an estimated improvement in the main harvests of agricultural items and a favorable performance of the main sectors, for which we estimate a growth of 4.5%, “said the minister. of Treasury.

Llamosas added that more reasonable price levels will also be observed, as established by the Central Bank of Paraguay’s (BCP) inflation target of around 4.1%. “We also estimate a public debt that will remain at relatively stable and low levels, compared to the other countries in the region, and with an improvement in fiscal and tax revenues, with growth of 9% compared to the end of this year,” he specified. the.

Paraguay is a productive country that forged its economic growth and development in the agricultural sector; therefore, also dependent on the weather, which according to forecasts for the next 2023 can be presented with better conditions. Therefore, at the same time, the economic projections can be more interesting if there is a good agricultural start. This was mentioned by the president of the National Chamber of Commerce and Services of Paraguay (CNCSP), Ernesto Figueredo, about what is expected for the economic activity of the following year, whose expectation of the bar is very high, since it is expected that the sectors farmers and ranchers provide the country with a boost, as long as the weather is right. “The projections for next year can be interesting. We know that this will depend on the weather, but we also hope that the business environment will not be affected if we do not agree on politics,” said the referent.

This, taking into account that the country is involved in an electoral process, so the business sector hopes that politics will not intervene in future forecasts, as Figueredo stressed that the economy is largely based on expectations. That is, if the expectation is negative, the economy contracts.

The Ministry of Finance, through its website, makes available to all citizens in general the details of the General Budget Project of the Nation (PGN) for fiscal year 2023, presented to the National Congress on Thursday, March 1. September. In the site called “Issues of Interest”, section “PGN 2023 Bill”, located in the upper right corner of the web, interested parties can find the law, the institutional memory, the message of the project and budgeting by programs. Institutional income, the budget classifier, staff remuneration and institutional expenses, all segmented by institution.

The total resources planned for fiscal year 2023 is G. 102.6 trillion, which implies an increase of 6% with respect to the total resources planned in the budget for the current year. 55% of the total of these resources corresponds to the central administration, while the remaining 45% corresponds to decentralized entities.