La Nación / El Cuarteto de Nos and its “Plate eleven”

The Uruguayan band presents “Lámina once” tonight in Paraguay, the new album that has been available on all digital platforms since last Friday, July 8. Before that show, its lead singer, Roberto Musso, spoke with La Nación about expectations and what it means to release new music in the inter- and post-pandemic context.

“Plate eleven” poses in eight songs a fundamental philosophical problem: how to lead an examined life? And it is that there is a common thread in the songs that reveals the obstacles to carry on that life. The difficulty in being authentic, contemporary corruption or ethical weakness could come together in this question, which has a personal aspect but also a relational and social reverberation.

“This new album comes out right at the band’s best moment in terms of a lot of parameters. But I would say that also in terms of calling the public, above all. That is not a small thing for a band like us with such a long history, so many albums back and from the release of “Raro” onwards, it has been 15 years since that and to be living the moment we are seeing now, it is very nice”, he says Roberto Musso.

The Cuarteto de Nos decides to deepen and reflect on current affairs and contemporary life. Topics such as the use of information, its handling, the polarizations it generates, the pulse of the algorithm, taking sides or deciding not to take sides, how this affects the social fabric, “being inside or outside.”

“I was interested in looking for the themes that perhaps were once in some previous El Cuarteto songs, but that as a society and as humanity gave me the impression that the pandemic brought them to the surface, more raw and to describe characters. and situations from a non-explicit angle of the pandemic”, recalls the frontman.

Like thousands of artists around the world, those of El Cuarteto de Nos found inspiration during the covid-19 pandemic, although it was not an easy process considering that characteristic stamp that their songs have. “The truth was a very difficult moment to look for inspiration from one side. Surely other colleagues must have said the same thing. They were not very inspirational times with everything that was happening”, introduces the musician.

“I’m honest, it’s getting more and more difficult to look for inspiration. Unfortunately there is no hidden source to turn to. But if there is one in Paraguay, let me know and I’ll look for it”, he jokes about it. This taking into account the particular way of composing that this group has and the relationship that it in turn creates with its followers.

“The quartet’s songs come from a very strong concept and the fans demand more and more of you as well. Luckily, they demand more and more of you because that means that both the band and the songs don’t remain lethargic. Our songs have to, in addition to providing information, surprise, be imaginative. A lot of things that add up to increase the level of difficulty. It is a game and a challenge that I accept with great pleasure”, reflects Musso.

This Saturday, July 30, at the Ex Cervecería Sudamericana (Sucre and Avda. Madame Lynch), the Uruguayan musicians will premiere the songs from their new album and review their hits to celebrate Friendship Day at the #AmigosKilk event together with the national band Villagrán Bolaños.

“I feel that we are always indebted to the Paraguayan public, because for X reasons until now we have not achieved it with the right production or the right place. When we went, we really knew that the infrastructure was there to go and it was time for El Cuarteto. But I think we owe Paraguay more assiduity of the band to go”, recognizes the artist born in Montevideo almost 60 years ago.

In addition, he regrets not taking advantage of the proximity between Paraguay and Uruguay to appear more often. “It happens to us, for example, that we have been to Ecuador and Peru a lot and it doesn’t make much sense that we don’t go to Paraguay, which is also quite close. In other words, it’s an hour and a half by plane to Asunción”, he affirms.

Roberto Musso feels that, both in Paraguay and in other countries, there is a renewal of the public for the new albums by El Cuarteto de Nos. “The number of young people, under 20 or 18 years old who are going to see us and that discovers our band as something that goes beyond the monothematic and I think they greatly appreciate the type of proposals, songs and live shows as energetic as the one the band has. That happens to us everywhere, luckily, ”he reflects.

“It is one thing that seems super healthy about the band that people are not going to listen to a single song. You can choose 10 or 15 songs from El Cuarteto and the new ones that have come out in recent years are already being taken as classics by even younger people”, he underlines.

Musso emphasizes that tonight there will be a mix between the songs from “Jueves” that have not yet been released in Paraguay, those from “Lámina once” and, of course, the classics. “The idea of ​​this show is like a kind of mix with a lot of emphasis on ‘Jueves’, with some premieres of ‘Lámina once’, but it is not strictly the presentation of our latest album”, he emphasizes before getting on stage. All this makes these presentations become more and more frequent like those of other of his compatriots: No Te Va Gustar and La Vela Puerca. “I think that this round, with everything that has happened to us, is a good moment to give that initial kick so that we can go to Asunción more times a year and to Paraguay in general. The times we have gone like the Reciclarte festival, people knew all the songs from start to finish”, he closes.

Tickets for the #AmigosKilk event are still on sale at all Ticketea points and can also be purchased from their website. The event is presented by Kilkenny Irish Pub and is a G5PRO production.