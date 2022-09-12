La Nación / Elizabeth II’s great sense of humor

After the death of Elizabeth II, politicians from the left and right shared anecdotes of private meetings, which highlighted their deep sense of duty, but also a sharp humor from which not even James Bond himself was safe.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May sparked a fit of laughter in the House of Commons as she recounted a mishap during a picnic with the queen at her Balmoral estate. “We all collaborate to put food and drink on the table. I took some cheese, put it on a plate and brought it to the table. The cheese fell to the ground. I had to make a decision in a split second. I picked up the cheese, put it on the plate and put it on the table. I turned around and saw that my every move had been watched intently by Her Majesty. I looked at her. She looked at me and just smiled. And the cheese was still on the table.

Also former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in Parliament about the jokes he shared with the queen and how she used to “amaze” tourists. “I remember her innocent glee more than 10 years ago, after the opening ceremony of the London Olympics, when I told her that a leader of a friendly Middle Eastern country seemed to genuinely believe that she had jumped out of a helicopter in a pink dress. and he had parachuted into the stadium,” he said, referring to the video and prank that opened that ceremony in 2012.

From the emotion, he added, “I can assure you as an eyewitness that she drove herself in her car, without police or bodyguards, tumbling at an alarming speed through the landscapes of Scotland, to the total astonishment of hikers and tourists that we crossed. It was that indomitability, that humor,” but also “that work ethic, that sense of history, that made her Elizabeth the Great.”

Veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman recounted the comfort the queen provided after her departure from government in 1998. “When I was sacked… my diary was empty and my phone stopped ringing. My office was surprised to receive a call from Buckingham Palace. No one else wanted to hear from me, but the queen wanted to see me. I was invited to tea with the queen, so that she would thank me for my services.”

Former Labor leader Ed Miliband, who resigned after a landslide election defeat in 2015, joked with MPs about how the queen had helped him laugh at his misfortune. “While my career was plummeting, my wife’s was taking off and she was (…) made a lady. We were both invited to the palace to meet Her Majesty. Her majesty stared at me when we met, and she said ‘oh, it’s you, what are you doing here?’, knowing full well why I was there. We had a wonderful conversation, and there she was at 93, still full of verve, vigor and humor.”

Daniel Craig, the latest actor to play the famous super-agent in the service of His Majesty James Bond, told US television presenter Stephen Colbert a joke from the queen about his character’s serious appearance. “He wanted to make a joke and he did it on me. They were taking pictures of us and he said, ‘so now he’s the one not smiling, well that’s fine with me,’” Craig recalled.

Source: AFP.