La Nación / Enabled call for presentation of improvement projects for Asunción neighborhoods

The new call for the presentation of projects of Neighborhood Commissions and Non-profit Organizations, for improvement on structural needs, was authorized by the Administrative Council of Funds for Special Projects, (CAFPE) for the period 2022. The call began on 23 May and ends on October 14 as announced by the Municipal Board of Asunción.

The invitation is open to all citizens and that the amount authorized for each project is 1,500 daily wages. They stressed that the projects can be infrastructure works, educational, cultural, health or benefit projects for the neighborhoods. As an example they cited the counterclaim of public spaces, squares, sanitary sewage, among others.

Regarding the operation of the Special Projects Funds, they explained that the neighborhood commissions, formed in the neighborhoods, present improvement projects on structural needs in their respective communities, to CAFPE, whose members study the feasibility and availability of the resources assigned to the Special Projects Funds, obtained from 10% of what is collected annually in real estate tax.

Then, these neighborhood organizations supervise the execution of the work of the contracted companies for the execution of the approved projects and subsequently must report to CAFPE on the money that was awarded to them. It is made up of councillors, representatives of the neighborhood community and officials appointed by the communal Executive.

The improvements made to Plaza Chivato, located at 21º Proyectada y Chile in the Obrero neighborhood, is an example of a successful case carried out with the Special Projects Funds.

In this case, the municipal investment was Gs. 126,510,000 and among the improvements are two playgrounds made of plastic wood with five towers and two towers, respectively, plus hammocks; eight plastic benches; repainting of the entire track, among other important additions.

They indicated that during Councilor Paulina Serrano’s tenure as coordinator of CAFPE, the sum of G. 3,170,624,395 was already disbursed for 48 works of different neighborhood commissions.