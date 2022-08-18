La Nación / Fans of Better Call Saul praise series and express their sadness after the last chapter

The American series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould aired its last chapter (sixth season) on August 15 and the whole world was aware of how Saul Goodman’s story would end.

It is known that at the end of a series, movie or when you finish reading a book there is a “void” because of what the plot caused in one, and given this, the reactions of Breaking Bad fans have turned to applause for a side and sadness on the other. One of the most shared memes on social networks is the one that depicts “referee, do not whistle the end, Better Call Saul is leaving us.”

“I’m going to deactivate my networks until I finish Better Call Saul”, “The day is gray with sadness because of the end of BCS”, “I just saw the last chapter of BCS, I’m crying… iconic”, “I’ll always carry you in my heart Better call Saúl”, “What a series that I am going to remember forever BCS top 3 among the best made series in history”, are some of the hundreds of comments from fiction fans.

Saul Goodman is a corrupt lawyer related to illicit issues that condemn him to be a dark guy and he runs from his ghosts. This prequel unleashed a wave of positive comments that point to it as one of the best content in history. The complexity of each of the characters reminds us that the human being has a series of vital decisions that condemn him to a destiny from which it is difficult to escape.

The story of Jimmy McGill, who later becomes a key player in the creation of Walter White’s methamphetamine empire in Breaking Bad, is tangled from living with his brother Chuck, former police officer Mike and Kim Wexler, his partner. Each one takes the options that he considers appropriate, which leads to scenarios of no return and late regrets. The Better Call Saul series is compared to a metaphor of the domino effect that we humans carry without realizing it every time we make a transcendent choice.

I am sure that I will never see a better series than Better Call Saul. Officially my life stopped making sense. – Guille (@marmol_1912) August 17, 2022

