La Nación / Gigi’s birthday, Brigitte Macron and fashion, Mirtha in a parade and the “Leo List”

Gigi Hadid’s birthday was celebrated in an exclusive private club; The top model was accompanied by her parents, her famous sister Bella and her friends. The first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, showed that she is “faithful” to the LV house in the re-election of her husband. Mirtha Legran appeared splendid at 95 in a fashion show. And… to finish, the extensive list of girlfriends of Leonardo di Caprio, who never exceeded 25 years of age. Will the current girlfriend break that record?

The top model Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday surrounded by her family and friends. The party was held at the private Zero Bond social club, which despite only being open for two years already has celebrities such as Elon Musk, her friend Kim Kardashian and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt among its VIP clientele. Although it is a very exclusive place, those who go there have no problems with the paparazzi who are always at their doors, so the guests and the birthday girl did not prevent photos from being taken upon arrival and departure.

The club, whose annual membership is barely 2,700 euros, concentrates among its regulars, in addition to the famous, very good vibes and without fanfare or scandals so far. Gihi’s birthday was attended by her inseparable sister, the also model Bella Hadid, her mother Yolanda and her father Mohamed, who although they are separated have a very good relationship. Gigi arrived dressed in a white lace corset ensemble and sheer flared pants and long coat. She also wore pearls, which have become fashionable again as a top accessory. Even her stilettos were white. Model guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Marta Hunt, Helena Christensen and others.

An ambassador for Louis Vuitton and an international fashion icon, Brigitte Macron is one of the most elegant and fashionable women in power. Recently, her husband, Emmanuel Macron, was re-elected as president of France and the first lady reaffirmed her role as style icon with her look for the victory celebration. When the favorable results for her husband’s re-election were known, the celebrations began on the Champ de Mars in Paris and to celebrate properly, the first lady took to the Parisian stage wearing an elegant dark blue suit made up of a mao collar jacket with buttons silver jacket and straight-leg dress pants. Brigitte Macron thus appeared before those who celebrated in the streets, as a “glam soldier” for her husband’s cause, with this model very inspired by military uniforms and without losing the proverbial French elegance or the savoir faire of the maison . She has small, inconspicuous white gold and sparkly earrings and her classic blonde bob hair, this time held in a half-up ponytail and lots of volume. The delicate makeup and her eternal tan made her appear as a happy first lady and at the same time a fan of fashion and always “faithful” to Vuitton, because in the morning to vote she wore another pantsuit, this time in light gray too. of said house.

Despite his fame as a serious actor, Leonardo di Caprio (47) has a fame that transcends the screen: that of a “serial conqueror” of brides no older than 25 years. So much so that at the last Oscar gala, one of the presenters, Amy Schumer, joked about it for the first time. The comedienne said, “Leo is making great efforts to combat climate change and to leave a cleaner and greener planet for his girlfriends2, 2Because he is older and they are younger.” The truth is that the actor has such an extensive “list”, but always around that age. If we do a review in this space, do you dare? Bridget Hall was the first love, when he was just beginning to be known in Hollywood. They weren’t even 19. Then came none other than Naomi Campbell. She was 4 years older than him then, but she was only 24 and he was barely 20. Then came the very young Kristen Zang between 1996 and 1997; both were 22 years old. Then another model, Helena Christensen, in 1997 and later another, Amber Valletta 1998, for a few months. With the model Eva Herzigova in 1998 they had an affair while filming “The Man in the Iron Mask” and it lasted only those months.

Then Gisele Bündchen did come into his life, who they say was the “great love”. But she was 20 years old in 2000 and they were together for 5 and he never asked her to go further and the then Angel de Victoria S. took flight. Leonardo then continued with the model Bar Rafaeli, with comings and goings (she was 11 years younger than him). Then, or rather between comings and goings, he went out with Anne Vyalitsyna in Ibiza, a 23-year-old blonde who lasted a vacation. Then another famous and beautiful blonde, Blake Lively, one of the few actresses on the list. Fleeting and intense romance (she was 23, 13 less than him then). Another Victoria S angel fell at Leo’s feet, Erin Heatherton, then 22 years old and lasted in 2012. Later, model Toni Garn, then 20 years old, 18 years younger than him, stated when leaving the story that Leo afraid of commitment. Later it was Kelly Rohrbach, a 20-year-old model and actress, and months later, Nina Agdal, a 24-year-old model, in 2016 when they met in Cannes. After that parade of beauties, we come to Camila Morrone, the Argentine model and actress who met Leo when she was 20 and he was 44… She is the daughter of the ex-partner of the famous Al Paccino and is seen everywhere with Leo. She’s brown, not blonde like most of the others, and it’s lasted quite a while. She even took her to the Oscars, which she didn’t do with the others, because she always took her mom. But she… she is about to turn 25 years old… Could it be that Camila will manage to cross the wall of 25 imposed by Leo for her girlfriends? We will see.

Last Monday was the Claudio Cosano fashion show held at the Figueroa Alcorta Convention Center in Buenos Aires, sponsored by a dye brand whose image is none other than Mirtha Legrand, who said she was present at the event and dazzled all the viewers in an elegant monochromatic look in electric blue, with glitter, which he had already worn. In addition, she announced that next week it will be defined what day she returns to the small screen. Coquettish and glamorous as herself, “La Chiqui”, at 95 years old, attended Claudio Cosano’s parade wearing the same blue dress that she wore in December for her triumphant return to TV.

It is a model with glitter on the chest, shoulder pads, transparencies on the sleeves and abstract drawings in tone throughout the entire piece, also with glitter from Cosano, his leading couturier. For the footwear, he chose high silver sandals and black velvet gloves with matching beaded embroidery, which gave an elegant touch to the look that did not go unnoticed at the event and drew all the attention of those present. Her always impeccable make-up and hairstyle and wearing a friendly smile and sharing with the people present at the event, Legrand demonstrated once again that she is still the great diva of TV, in force and that her presence always attracts those who they see her. And, above all, she showed that at her age (95) she is still a beautiful and always elegant woman.