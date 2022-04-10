La Nación / Habits that harm hair health

It is important to be aware of some routines that, without realizing it, damage the hair and cause the ends to split. In addition to the excessive use of dryers, irons or curlers, there are other habits that do not collaborate to have healthy hair from root to tip.

I chose a good quality one, if it is for dry or damaged hair, the better. “In the case of not using conditioner in your care routine, the tip may be weakened when untangling, the shine of the hair will be reduced and you will have dryness and more frizzy hair”, explains María Baras, Pantene expert. For specialists, the best conditioners are those that do not have sulfates.

The amount of product used does not determine a better result. The main function of the shampoo is to clean the scalp and when we abuse it, we eliminate the natural barrier that the body produces to protect the hair and encourages the ends to be damaged and split in two.

This is one of the most common customs we have after bathing. We squeeze the hair with the towel to remove excess water and even to dry it, this can cause breakage of the hair fibers and cause batons. It is best to use a specific towel for hair and remove excess liquids carefully. They also recommend letting your hair dry on its own.

This is another very common habit. The correct way to comb our hair is from the ends up, if we do it in the opposite direction we predispose our hair to get tangled, and even more so after washing, doing this also damages the ends to the point of cracking.

To prevent your ends from “blooming”, you can apply a little oil to them at least once a week to keep them healthy and strong. Some of the ones you could use are: almond oil, coconut oil, olive oil, keratin oil, argan oil. They are readily available and inexpensive.