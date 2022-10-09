La Nación / HEi – Prana and Encendé Studio won several Tatakua Awards

Tatakua returned with everything in its new edition number 17, which took place last Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7, at the Warehouse Estero Bellaco facilities in Asunción. It is the most important advertising festival in the country, which rewards and celebrates creative pieces from the field of advertising, design and brands.

On this occasion, Tatakua focused on the evolution of the festival and the reactivation of meeting spaces for the creative industry. In each edition more than 30 agencies, production companies, independent professionals of the field compete in different categories, in order to measure the creative and advertising level of the country in comparison with the region and the world through a national and international jury.

In this new edition, HEi was crowned with a shower of awards by winning 1 Gold Tatakua and 3 Silver for the project called Encendé Studio, highlighting that this year the Prana Agency won a total of 11 Tatakua awards, of which 7 They did it with HEi as a partner of the projects for the Encendé what you are and Mimo diapers brands, for their Desbordados campaign.

La Nación/Nación Media agreed to an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Caligaris, who stated that this year was very creative and productive for HEi and its partner Prana Agencia Creativa: “Everything started with a campaign led by Agencia Prana for its brand Turn on what sos, which sought to give the new generation of consumers something different”. He added: “Who better than Dani Da Rosa with his HEi team to lead creative and disruptive projects and make them a success story,” he assured.

He explained that the project “Encendé lo que sos” consisted of a musical reality show called “Encendé Studio”, which aims to promote young national talents in the field of music, a perfect formula that led this triangle to compete in the Tatakua awards and win various prizes.

On what does this mean for the HEi team?, he stressed that “HEi is at its best as a producer and media, the effort and work of every day are reflected in these awards. The first of many that we hope to win in the future. Hei was also nominated in conjunction with Prana at the FIAP awards – The Ibero-American Festival of Creativity for the project “ I turned on Studio ”, she explained.

As for future projects, both for the remainder of the year and around 2023, he mentioned: “We have several surprises for the remainder of the year that you will find out about and 2023 is quite loaded with projects for Hei, we are taking advantage of these last months to finish closing and organizing the entire 2023 calendar, stay tuned for everything that is coming”.

Real-time action: I turned on Studio – TATAKUA DE ORO

Content for cinema tv and digital platforms: Encendé Studio – TATAKUA DE PLATA

Audiovisual Other formats: Encendé Studio – SILVER TATAKUA

Direct Mkt on Digital Platforms piece: Encendé Studio – TATAKUA DE PLATA

Tv – cinema / Campaign: Overwhelmed mime – SILVER TATAKUA

Online Media Campaign: Overwhelmed Mime – SILVER TATAKUA

Radio piece: Mime overflowing – BRONZE TATAKUA

Integrated Campaign: Mime – BRONZE TATAKUA

Finally, it should be noted that the fabulous night of the Tatakua culminated with El Princi (one of the emerging artists of the Encendé Studio project) and other musicians and DJs from the scene.

