La Nación / In CDE they mobilized against state ineffectiveness for women’s rights

East City. Regional Agency.

For International Women’s Rights Day, at the call of the feminist organization Kuña Poty, a mobilization of complaints and demands was made in Ciudad del Este. The act was in the Literary Plaza and then there was a march along Bernardino Caballero Avenue, which was attended by activists and representatives of various groups that defend women’s rights.

They released a manifesto that, among other aspects, denounced “the state’s ineffectiveness in dealing with cases of sexual harassment in its institutions, the unwillingness to generate tools to prevent them from happening again, throwing women into the clutches of harassers who they hold political power and impunity endorsed by high authorities.”

They claimed to the mayor and the governor that the “emulation of intentions does not change anything, only a dishonest, cynical and revictimizing policy is achieved with women who suffer gender violence.”

It may interest you: International Women’s Day: gender equity, a vital demand for development

They also complained again about the lack of shelters for abused women, Alto Paraná being one of the departments with the most cases of violence against women.

Among the demands, they raised public policies that “recognize that it is mostly women who do the unpaid work of sustainability of existence.”

“Policies that contemplate the workers of Estenas, who are exposed to the arbitrariness of the bosses, who under the capitalist and consumer logic expose us as an object of showcase, always under threat of dismissal”, was another statement of the women’s manifesto during the March.

As in previous years, they once again demanded that the Municipality of Ciudad del Este promote an exhaustive campaign against street harassment.

It may interest you: Ñacunday: the school has only one teacher with a class and the rest are paid by the parents