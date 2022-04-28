La Nación / In Medicine-UNA implement innovative didactic methodology pretending to be patients

With the aim of making classes more interactive so that students are aware that they are also participating in their training, the Pediatrics Chair of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (FCM-UNA) implemented the innovative teaching methodology based on simulation.

The students of the tenth semester, who develop the chair of Pediatrics, have a guide that they must handle before classes. So, when it comes to simulating, they can know that the case can have several edges and according to what they read, they learn and the instructors guide, explained instructor Dr. Cristian Escobar.

“These are cases of patients who go to the emergency room with different reasons, which are frequent on a day-to-day basis. You learn how to act in different cases, interpreting and thinking about what the best treatment is and the instructors guide the students during this process”, explained Dr. César Cabañas.

The curricular mesh of the FCM-UNA implemented classes with a didactic methodology, which as a technique uses the simulation of teachings. So medical students put themselves in the role of pediatric patients and their parents.

“The topics are varied, for example, one has vomiting, another intense fever with pain, accidents; and several cases with different reasons, arousing the interest of the students and according to what was studied in advance, the guidelines of the instructors put together the cases and find solutions in a didactic way, at the end they explain and debate among all”, added Dr. Cabañas .

This simulation-based strategy is a teaching resource that seeks to make classes more interactive. It is observed with this new workshop that the students have more receptivity, since normally with these classes they are more active, they brainstorm and they also understand the treatment that should be given to parents and guide to have a correct diagnosis, Escobar explained.

“What we do is try to stage the cases that can occur, from treating a patient or explaining the disease to relatives to treating the disease and in other more serious cases how to face death,” explained César Cabañas.

This activity is part of a resource for the return to face-to-face classes, since the students after two years had a teaching based on a screen and the aim is to break the ice so that the students do not interact directly with the patients before this simulation strategy, since the final exam would be with real patients.

