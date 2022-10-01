La Nación / Judge informed the Senate about the complaint against Kencho Rodríguez

The criminal judge of Sentence Rossana Maldonado communicated this Friday to the Chamber of Senators of the lawsuit for slander, defamation and insult that was filed against the member of the Legislative Power, Senator Miguel Fulgencio “Kencho” Rodríguez, of the Guasu Front caucus, by. The communication of the private criminal action is in accordance with article 191 of the National Constitution, on the immunity of legislators.

The note sent by the judge must be treated by the plenary session of the Upper House, in order to proceed or not in the lawmaker’s immunity, so that he can face the private criminal action filed against the aforementioned parliamentarian. The present complaint was promoted by the lawyer Felino Amarilla.

The lawsuit was filed by lawyer Guillermo Duarte Cacavelos, representing Amarilla, on September 28 against the senator, for statements made against a citizen who said he was against a bill that provides for the expropriation of properties in the Apa River area. “We understand that it has to be unlawful and submitted to Justice because that is what the National Constitution establishes,” said the lawyer on that occasion.

Felipe Amarilla, for his part, had stated that part of an organization that protects nature and biological diversity stated that it was against the legislative proposal promoted by Kencho Rodríguez, which also affects one of the properties included in the project. As a result, the senator, in a radio interview, hurled insults at Amarilla, according to the lawyer Duarte Cacavelos.

This is not the first time that Senator Rodríguez has been involved in an episode of confrontation and even attacks, at the end of June, a lawyer had already denounced having been attacked by the legislator during an intervention, since he himself is the president of the Commission of Indigenous Peoples of the Senate, in a conflict in the case of the Wonta, Loma, Ka’a Poty and Makutinga communities that were invaded by indigenous people with the political support of Rodríguez, according to images released.

At that time, the lawyer Michelle Bettancourt denounced that in the middle of an argument Rodríguez slapped her, everything was recorded on videos that were later broadcast on social networks and the media. This also led to an important confrontation with her colleague, the senator of the Dear Fatherland Party Georgia Arrúa, who even raised the loss of investiture for this fact.

Last August, the lawyer Diva Riquelme also made a serious complaint against Senator Fulgencio Rodríguez about an alleged manipulation and directing of information on the activities of the Chamber of Senators in the information platforms of the National Congress.

The lawyer specializing in indigenous peoples, human rights and international cooperation cited a session of the Commission on Indigenous Peoples that was held in the Senate, where issues of invasions were discussed, such as the one that occurred in Itakyry after the invasion and attack by a group of some 50 indigenous people to a private property in the area, where it was censored by the official media of the chamber by alleged order of the senator.

